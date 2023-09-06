Prep soccer: Hoover girls knock off South Charleston 4-1 HD Media Sep 6, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Reese Huffman scored two goals Tuesday as visiting Herbert Hoover knocked off South Charleston 4-1 on Tuesday night in prep girls soccer.Allison Casto and Jenna Brown each added a goal for the Huskies. Huffman, Brown and Aubrie Abbott had one assist apiece for Hoover.Kennedy Kelly made seven saves in the Huskies net.BoysWinfield 9, Poca 2: The Generals built a 4-0 halftime edge and more than doubled their goal total in the second half to win at home on Tuesday night.Jordan Raynes scored four goals and Braeden Mann pitched in three goals, including a first-half penalty kick, for Winfield (4-2). Trowa Knight and Carson Schoen each tallied once.Willy Chambers had two assists for the Generals. Knight, Mann, Raynes, Landon Carey, Wyatt Kinder and Thomas Dunlap added one helper apiece.Gavin Berry scored for the Dots, who also were the beneficiaries of a Winfield own goal. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Sports Soccer (us) Trending Now Articles ArticlesDivision of Highways not backing off Corridor H Parsons-to-Davis plan A as it eyes northern alternativeThe Food Guy: Randy Moss hopes to score with WV restaurantCompassion drives post-flood recoveries in Eastern Kanawha CountyReport: Charleston police overtime hours, expenses continue to growGazette-Mail editorial: Jim Justice suddenly cares about labor?Charleston Distance Run results -- Sept. 2, 2023GW starts fast, knocks off Charleston Catholic, 5-0Coal-fired plant use rate scrutinized during PSC hearing on Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power $641.7M rate hike requestSitting down with Wren Baker: Starting off with curveballsGazette-Mail editorial: What would no-confidence vote mean for WVU's Gee? Upcoming Events