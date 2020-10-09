Nick Ihnat scored three goals and five others had a goal each in leading George Washington to a 8-0 victory at St. Albans in boys prep soccer Thursday.
Gabe Saddorra, Alec Ellis, Bakar Boustany, Mason Pinkett and Wilson Fife all scored for GW (2-0) and Julian Westfall and Grant Fenwick combined on the shutout in goal.
Charleston Catholic 5, Sissonville 0: Liam Mcginley tallied three scores and Wil and Kelan Swan each tacked on a goal to boost the Irish to the home win. Keeper John Patnoe made four stops to earn the shutout.
Winfield 14, Logan 0: Caleb Hawks netted four goals and dished out five assists as host Winfield cruised past Logan. Braxton Vanscoy accounted for three goals and an assist while Brandon tacked on two scores and two assists for the Generals. Also for Winfield, Austin Elwisck, Mike Daly, Ryan Cook, Aaron Verno, and Jack Clark each marked a goal.
Thursday’s girls games
Hurricane 2, Woodrow Wilson 1: Lauren Dye scored a second-half goal off an assist from Maggie Odour to lift Hurricane to the road victory. Sydnee Bell also scored for the Redskins, netting a goal off a corner kick from Lilly Lucas. Bri Perry tallied the lone goal for the Flying Eagles.
Charleston Catholic 8, Sissonville 0: Annie Cimino and Lindsey Carr scored three goals apiece to lead Charleston Catholic to the home win. Carr added an assist, while Claire Mullen and Shannon Karr each tallied a goal and assist.