Nick Eskins collected 12 saves in goal and added an assist as the Hurricane boys soccer team defeated visiting Greenbrier East 2-1 Tuesday.
Drake Lester and Anele Nnachi had the goals for Hurricane. Steven Martines scored for Greenbrier East and Evan Vocoelsong made eight saves.
Charleston Catholic 8, Nitro 0: Will Swan collected two goals and two assists in leading the Irish to the easy home win.
David Kershner and Zion Suddeth had two goals each for Catholic and Aiden Paul dished out three assists. Adam Patnoe and Jonathan McComas combined on the shutout.
Sissonville 2, Herbert Hoover 1: Wyatt Ervin and Ryan Simpson had the goals for the Indians in the hard-fought home win.
Trevor Faber collected four saves for Sissonville in the win and Jaxson Haynes had an assist. Eli Deel scored the lone goal for Hoover.
Girls
Greenbrier East 9, Riverside 1: Kate Perkins and Mallory Podsoadlik both had two goals in leading Greenbrier East to a home victory.
Hallie Grimm, Kelly Hanson, Emma Dotson, Ashley McMillion and Mikalah Ruby also scored for the Spartans (4-1). Olivia Minor had the lone goal for Riverside (0-6) and Alyssa Lambert made 31 saves.
Poca 4, Lincoln County 1: Hannah Runions had two goals and an assist to help the Dots (3-2-2) to a home win.
Katie Farley fired in two goals and added an assist, Abbi Russ recorded an assist, and keeper Devin Ord picked up seven saves.
Kiaura Henderson scored the lone goal for the Panthers.
Hurricane 6, St. Joseph 0: Bailey Fisher notched three goals as Hurricane picked up a road win.
Lauren Dye chipped in a goal and an assist while Polly Wasshede and Amiyah Donalson both scored and Dani Ray and Mady Jo Lunsford each doled out an assist for the Redskins.
Winfield 3, Scott 0: Julianne Pauley, Peyton Frohnapfel and Mara McGrew each scored as Winfield blanked visiting Scott.
Isabelle Karnes tallied an assist and Christin Walls earned the shutout for the Generals (7-1-1).