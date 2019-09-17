Bailey Fisher scored the only goal of the game at the 46:28 mark of the second half to lead undefeated Hurricane to a 1-0 road win over rival Winfield in girls prep soccer Tuesday.
Fisher scored off a corner kick assist from Dani Ray. Olivia Bird made six saves to record the shutout for Hurricane (9-0). Christin Walls collected five saves for Winfield.
South Charleston 7, Ravenswood 0: Maggie Britt scored five goals in leading the Black Eagles to the easy home victory over the Red Devils.
Genevieve Potter had the other two goals for SC and Savannah Parsons and Sasha Hanna combined for the shutout with a total of four saves.
Williamstown 3, Herbert Hoover 0: Emily Bailey, Emma Coiner and Jillian Leo each netted goals as the Yellow Jackets took down Herbert Hoover on the road.
Hoover goalkeeper Maddy Harper recorded 14 saves.
Cabell Midland 13, Riverside 4: Olivia Charles tallied six goals and Emilie Charles added five goals in the road win for the Knights.
Haley Martin added two goals for Midland. Alena Armstrong had two goals for Riverside (0-8) and Laney Cole and Blaine Miller both netted a goal.
Poca 5, Scott 0: Katie Farley scored three goals and added an assist in leading the Dots to the shutout win on the road over the Skyhawks.
Estrella Hernandez and Ellie Miner also had goals for Poca (5-2-2) and Devin Ord had the shutout with seven saves.
BoysHerbert Hoover 4, Poca 0: Bryson Beaver scored three goals as visiting Herbert Hoover eased past Poca. Dustin Stuart added a goal in the win for the Huskies.
Charleston Catholic 2, Oak Hill 1: David Kershner and Zion Suddeth scored goals for the Irish in the home win.
Tristen Carrico and Liam McGinley had assists for Catholic and John Patnoe collected four saves.