Julianne Pauley netted a hat trick, leading Winfield to a 6-2 home victory over Cabell Midland in girls prep soccer Monday.
Peyton Frohnapfel added a goal and three assists with Mara McGrew and Izzy Karnes also scoring a goal for Winfield (12-3-1). Elizabeth Dick and Emilie Charles had the goals for Midland (12-4-1).
Charleston Catholic 2, Ripley 0: Katie Nester recorded two saves in earning the shutout in the road win for the Irish. Audrey Miller and Hannah Rahin scored the goals for Catholic (13-1).
South Charleston 1, St. Albans 0: Sophie Groom scored off an assist from Maggie Britt in the first half for the only goal of the game in the Black Eagles win at Shawnee Park. Savannah Parsons made four saves in the shutout.
Boys
Poca 3, Chesapeake (OH) 0: Jacob Farley scored three goals in leading the Dots to the road win. Jonny Garlow had two assists and Ty Smith recorded the shutout for Poca.