Liam McGinley had a hat trick and David Kershner and Wil Swan each added two goals as Charleston Catholic defeated Braxton County 7-0 to advance in the Class AA-A Region 3 Section 1 boys soccer bracket Wednesday.
The Irish will play in the section final at 2 p.m. Saturday at Shawnee Athletic Complex against Herbert Hoover.
Herbert Hoover 5, Pocahontas County 1: Bryson Beaver and Will Mercer each scored twice to lead the Huskies. Dustin Stuart also scored for Hoover, while Kolton Alderman scored for the Warriors.
Girls
Poca 6, Lincoln County 1: Katie Farley and Hannah Runions each had a hat trick as Poca won its Class AA-A Region 4 Section 2 semifinal game at Lincoln County.
Ty Buchko scored the only goal for the Panthers, with Poca’s Devin Ord making nine saves in the victory.
The Dots will play the final at Winfield at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tuesday’s girls game
Hurricane 7, Spring Valley 0: Bailey Fisher scored five goals as Hurricane shut out the Timberwolves in their Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 semifinal Tuesday night.
Madison Francis and Claire Roberts also scored for Hurricane, which will host Cabell Midland at 5 p.m. Thursday for the section title.