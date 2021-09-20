The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Aaron Verno scored twice Monday as Winfield shut out visiting Scott 5-0 in boys soccer.

Jack Byars, Rucker Smith and Luke Blackwell each added a goal for the Generals. Nick Lanham and Everett Miller combined for three saves to earn the shutout.

Herbert Hoover 1, Capital 1: Bryson Beaver scored one goal to help Herbert Hoover tie host Capital.

Gabe Deel made 10 stops in goal for the Huskies (7-1-1). Chase Hudson netted the goal for the Cougars (5-3-2), while keeper Braden Scott scooped up five saves.

Poca 1, Cross Lanes Christian 1: The Dots defeated the Warriors on the road. Poca’s (3-3-2) goal was an own goal in the second half. Joe Starcher had six saves.