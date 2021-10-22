Herbert Hoover’s boys soccer team won its second sectional title in a row, defeating Elkins on penalty kicks in the Class AA-A Region 2 Section 2 title game Friday afternoon in Elkins.
The teams played to a 2-2 tie in regulation. After two overtime sessions , Hoover outscored Elkins 3-1 on penalty kicks, with Gabe Deel, Bryson Beaver and Levi Paxton finding the back of the net.
Beaver scored both of the goals in regulation for the Huskies (17-3-3), both coming in the second half. David Gongola and Gavin Boland scored for Elkins, and Aaron Elliott registered a goal on a penalty kick.
Deel, who is also Hoover’s goalkeeper, had nine saves.
Herbert Hoover advances to the Region 2 championship game at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Philip Barbour High School in Phillipi against the winner of the Section 1 final between Grafton and Robert C. Byrd, scheduled for Saturday.
George Washington 2, Capital 1: Nick Inhat scored the golden goal as George Washington edged Capital in overtime to claim the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 title at the Fields at Trace Fork in South Charleston. Jack Williams added a score and Caleb Carney doled out an assist for the Patriots.
Liam Risk netted the lone goal for the Cougars off an assist from Isaac Risk.
George Washington hosts Woodrow Wilson at Trace Fork on Thursday for the Region 3 championship. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Girls
Herbert Hoover 3, Elkins 2: Courtney Dunbar drilled the game-winner in double overtime as Herbert Hoover beat host Elkins to win the Class AA-A Region 2 Section 2 title.
Kaylee Chandler and Kelsey Taylor each added a goal and Caroline Woody and Sarah Dingess each doled out an assist for the Huskies. Keeper Payslee Lyons picked up 17 saves.
Hoover advances to Tuesday’s regional final, where it awaits the Philip Barbour-Liberty winner in Philippi.
Thursday’s girls game
George Washington 7, Capital 0: Reagan Bromiley scored three goals to power George Washington to the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 title at the Fields at Trace Fork in South Charleston.
Ava Trethewey netted two goals, Reese Huffman scored a goal and assisted on another, and Deryn Doamekpor tacked on a score for the Patriots. Also for GW, Liza Westerman provided two assists.
George Washington hosts Woodrow Wilson in the Region 3 final Thursday at the Fields at Trace Fork. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.