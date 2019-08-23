Winfield’s Mackenzie Meadows and Bridgeport’s Emerson Grafton each tallied a goal as the Generals and the Indians battled to a 1-1 tie in their season openers Friday in girls prep soccer in Bridgeport.
Winfield’s Christin Walls made five stops in goal, while Bridgeport keeper Mackenzie Randolph also picked up five saves.
George Washington 4, Brooke 0: Eva Treadway scored a goal and assisted on two others as George Washington opened its season with a girls win over Brooke Friday in Wellsburg.
Linsey Hackney tacked on a score and an assist, while Ashlee Wilters and Diamond each added a goal and Reagan Bromiley had an assist for the Patriots (1-0). Brooke falls to 0-1.