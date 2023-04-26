The last Brooklyn to hit this well might have been the Dodgers in the 1955 World Series.
Brooklyn Osburn went 4 for 4 with a home run, two triples, a single and four runs batted in Wednesday to lead Spring Valley to a 14-0 victory over Huntington High in the Mountain State Athletic Conference prep softball tournament at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
Cabell Midland rallied from a 3-0 deficit to top Riverside 14-6 in the other late game. The Knights (15-3) are slated to take on St. Albans, a 10-7 winner of Parkersburg, at 10 a.m. Thursday in one semifinal. The Timberwolves (20-5) are scheduled to play George Washington, which edged Hurricane 5-4, in the other semifinal. The championship game is set for noon.
"I feel like my hitting was a lot better today than it has been recently," Osburn said. "I've been in a slump, but today everyone brought their bats and everyone was hitting the ball."
Osburn's legs helped her arms. Her homer was inside the park in the second inning and drove in Anessa Robson and Sydney Turner. Kennedy Davis hit a sacrifice fly to plate Kate Spry in the four-run inning for a 7-0 lead.
Spry singled in the first to knock in Osburn, who had tripled. Spry scored on a base hit by Davis, who crossed the plate on a wild pitch.
"I'm very pleased with the way we came out," Spring Valley coach Mick Osburn said. "We've had some games lately where we've come out a little sluggish, but today was back to business and we're trying to accomplish one of our goals for the year."
The Timberwolves added six runs in the third inning as Chloe Townsend, Turner, Spry, Davis and Raelyn Adkins drove in runs. Spry finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three stolen bases. Davis was 2 for 2 and drove in three. Adkins and Makenzie Dishman each were 2 for 3. Madison Potts stuck out six, walked none and allowed two hits in 3 2/3 innings to earn the win.
Jayla Bias-Smith went 2 for 3 for Huntington High.
The Highlanders (8-20) reached the quarterfinals by clobbering Capital 13-1.
"We came out and hit the ball and made the plays, were ready to play," Huntington High coach Mendi Clark said. "I think it's a mental block when it comes to Spring Valley. If you can't score runs, you can't win. Tomorrow's a new day. We have sectionals next week."
Cabell Midland rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat Riverside. On April 5, the Knights beat the Warriors 11-1.
"We started out a little lackadaisical," Knights coach Herman Beckett said. "I think they had two weeks ago on their minds. This is a much-improved Riverside team. They're not the same team we played two weeks ago."
Maggie Tatum went 3 for 4 for Cabell Midland. Hayley Vaughn was the winning pitcher.
"All around it was a good game," Beckett said. "We beat a good team."