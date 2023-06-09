Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Josie Bird is known for her big flies.

The Lincoln County High School catcher’s prodigious power was a major factor in her being named captain of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association Class AAA All-State team Thursday. The junior smashed 13 home runs this past season and 39 in three years, despite frequently being pitched around, to help the Panthers to a 22-5 record and the Region 4 finals.

Stories you might like

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.

Tags