BUFFALO — It took awhile, but when the runs started coming for Buffalo, they came in a torrent.

The Bison ripped four hits during a four-run fourth inning Wednesday evening, backing the pitching of junior right-hander Kimmy Dillman and leading to a tense 5-4 victory over Capital at Darrell Moore Field.

