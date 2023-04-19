BUFFALO — It took awhile, but when the runs started coming for Buffalo, they came in a torrent.
The Bison ripped four hits during a four-run fourth inning Wednesday evening, backing the pitching of junior right-hander Kimmy Dillman and leading to a tense 5-4 victory over Capital at Darrell Moore Field.
Dillman went 6 1/3 innings, striking out nine, walking two and giving up five hits. Two of the three runs she allowed were unearned. Dillman struck out the side in the third to strand a pair of baserunners.
However, Dillman needed relief help with one out in the top of the seventh. With two runners on, Kelsey Brock came in from shortstop and hit her first batter in the foot, loading the bases. But she struck out the final two batters to end the threat and the game.
The big hit in the four-run uprising for Buffalo was a Hannah Crum double that scored two runs and gave the Bison the lead for good at 3-2. Immediately following were RBI singles from Makenlee Null and Brock.
Capital shaved that back in the top of the sixth to make it close again.
Jordan Bishop walked, stole second and scored on an infield error to make it 5-3. Kaylee Cavendar’s bouncer back to the mound resulted in an out at first, but Nadia Davis dashed home from third and it was 5-4.
The Cougars made it even more interesting in the top of the seventh. With one out, back-to-back singles by Raegan Clendenin and Samantha Beachy put two runners aboard and Dillman was replaced by Brock, who picked up the white-knuckle save.
“Disappointed with the way our defense played today,” Buffalo coach Bill Rasnake said. “The other night, we played Wahama and didn’t have an error and the pitching was great and we beat Wahama 1-0 and the kids were at an all-time high.
“Today, you could feel we were kind of low. It was hard to get them pumped up for this game. Capital’s playing really good this year and they stayed right with it. I didn’t think anybody wanted to win that game, but we ended up doing it. A win’s a win.”
Buffalo (9-8) broke open a scoreless game in the bottom of the third, when Dara Harmon’s grounder to short scored Brock from third. Capital immediately responded in the fourth with an RBI double from Madison Sedosky, and then took a 2-1 lead on an infield error that scored Sedosky.
Brock went 2 for 3 for the Bison and scored twice.
There were two delays for injured players. Buffalo first baseman Rachael Affolter got a bloody nose from a collision along the baseline, but continued. Capital right fielder Jayden Stover Coleman took a deflected ball off the head in the sixth and had to come out of the game.