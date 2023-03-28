A seven-run Chapmanville eruption in the fourth inning was too much for Nitro’s softball team.
The Tigers sent 11 batters to the plate in the top of the fourth, scoring seven runs, and that was all Chapmanville needed en route to a 9-6 win over the Wildcats on Tuesday at Nitro City Park.
Nitro (6-4) got 11 hits compared to Chapmanville’s (3-2) seven. Sloppy defense was Nitro’s downfall, as the Wildcats committed three errors and Nitro pitchers walked three batters, which helped the Tigers score nine total runs.
First-year Nitro coach John Lackey said his team is still trying to find its identity.
“We just got behind,” Lackey said. “Walks are kind of the story of our season right now. If we can keep the walks low, we’re in games and we’re competitive. We’re still searching for a little bit of an identity from what we had last year. Our identity is hitting the ball and we have to hit the ball early. That’s really what I chalk this whole thing up to. We have to get started sooner.”
Chapmanville drew first blood off Nitro freshman starting pitcher Carlee Parker in the top of the second as Erica Sigmon hit a towering two-run home run over the left field fence and the Tigers led 2-0.
Nitro got a run back off three hits in the bottom of the second and the score was 2-1 after two full innings.
The third was scoreless, which set the table for the fourth, in which the Tigers scored seven runs on four hits, two walks and two errors.