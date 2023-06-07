Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Wahama catcher Amber Wolfe (left) and pitcher Mikie Lieving greet prior to a Class A softball state tournament game. Lieving and Wolfe were named to the Class A All-State first team by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

 Jay W. Bennett | Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mikie Lieving definitely had a big hand in helping put the Wahama softball program on the map.

For the third straight spring, the right-hander was in the circle for the final out when the White Falcons hoisted the Class A state championship trophy at South Charleston’s Little Creek Park.

