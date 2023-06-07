Mikie Lieving definitely had a big hand in helping put the Wahama softball program on the map.
For the third straight spring, the right-hander was in the circle for the final out when the White Falcons hoisted the Class A state championship trophy at South Charleston’s Little Creek Park.
Lieving, who has signed with Ohio University, not only makes her third appearance on the Class A All-State first team, as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, but she was honored for the second consecutive spring as its captain.
“It’s so special. I can’t even describe it, honestly,” Lieving said. “I’m just so thankful to play for Wahama. Just look at all these fans who came for us. I’m so thankful to play for Wahama.”
Lieving was a three-peat selection at pitcher. Along with a 21-4 record, she had 259 strikeouts in 165 innings with a 0.68 earned run average. Lieving set a state record with 23 home runs. She finished with a .596 average, 10 doubles, four triples and 62 runs batted in. The White Falcon had a .689 on-base percentage and swiped a dozen bases.
Battery mate Amber Wolfe also ended her Wahama career with a third nod on the first team and second at catcher. A first-team utility pick as a sophomore, the Radford University signee had just one passed ball this year, picked off three runners and threw out five of 10 on the base paths. At the dish, to go along with a .520 average and .632 OBP, Wolfe pounded out 15 doubles, a trio of three-baggers and 19 home runs that led to 58 RBIs.
“Oh, man, I mean, they are this program. This program is what it is largely because of them girls,” first-year Wahama skipper Wes Riffle said. “I’ve said it and I’ve told everybody, this program, they are going to feel their effect long after their playing days. The impact they’ve had on this program, on our area, it’s going to last a lifetime.
“I mean, you are talking about two special players. To have a pitcher and catcher combo like that on any team in the state, let alone a single-A team, it’s unreal. Watching them do their thing, I mean, we may never see that again. It’s unreal what they have going on.”
Man’s Morgan Cooper also was named to the first team at pitcher for a third straight season and will join Wolfe at Radford. Cooper, who tossed her seventh career no-hitter on senior night against Wyoming East, finished 15-5 with a 0.96 ERA. She has 289 strikeouts in 138 innings of work and allowed just 47 hits and 35 base on balls. Cooper hit .387 with six homers and 13 RBIs.
Two other players made the Class A top unit for a third time in their careers — Ravenswood senior catcher Hattie Kennedy and St. Marys junior infielder Zoey Winland. Kennedy, who was a first-team pick in the outfield as a sophomore, finished second in the Mid-Ohio Valley behind Lieving with 61 runs batted in. The Red Devil boasted a .567 average and had 17 doubles, four triples and nine home runs.
Winland helped the Blue Devils to the state runner-up trophy this year. She batted .420 with a baker’s dozen doubles, three triples, five homers, 31 RBIs and 19 stolen bases.
Five players repeated on the first team in single-A, which included St. Marys utility pick Cali Masters. Inside the circle, the sophomore went 17-3 with two saves, a 1.45 ERA and 205 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings. She hit .468 with 19 doubles, three triples, three bombs and 37 RBIs.
The other quartet of repeat honorees were Petersburg junior pitcher Sam Colaw (16-3, 1.83 ERA; .555 BA, 9 HR, 58 RBIs), Wheeling Central Catholic sophomore pitcher Josie Frizzell (18-3, 0.92 ERA, 213 K’s), Petersburg senior utility Braylee Corbin (.525 BA, 16 2Bs, 10 HRs, 39 RBIs) and Doddridge County senior infielder Josalyn Lipscomb (.404 BA, 13 2B, 6 3B, 6 HR, 49 RBIs, 12 SB).
Joining Winland and Lipscomb on the infield for first team were Buffalo sophomore Kelsey Brock (.416 BA, 25 SB), Greenbrier West sophomore Preslee Treadway (.525 BA, 6 HR, 34 RBIs), Wahama senior Morgan Christian (.291 BA, 5 2B, 6 HR, 27 RBIs) and Tug Valley freshman Bailee Hall, who hit .525 with eight taters and 21 runs batted in.
The All-State first-team outfielders were Tyler Consolidated senior Leah Loudin and Ravenswood junior Emily Wratchford. Loudin, who had four assists, stole 23 bases and batted .351. She had three doubles, a triple, one round-tripper and nine RBIs. Wratchford, who walked 17 times and struck out five for a .574 OBP, had a .495 average. She had 10 doubles, two triples, one home run and 30 RBIs and swiped 25 bags.
Aside from Masters and Corbin, the other first-team utility selections went to Greenbrier West freshman Brilee Redden (0.48 ERA, 135 K’s; .515 BA, 25 RBIs) and Ravenswood sophomore Macy Casto (18-7, 2.50 ERA, 258 K’s, 140 IP; .473 BA, 5 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 40 RBIs).
Doddridge County junior Makenna Curran (1.56 ERA, 333 K’s, 219 IP; .380 BA, 6 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 24 RBIs) was named captain of the All-State second team and was joined at pitcher by St. Marys senior Ella Smith.
The second-unit infielders were Williamstown senior Kameron Beck, Ritchie County senior Marissa Jeffrey, Gilmer County senior Layla Smith, Paden City junior McKenzie Thomas, South Harrison junior Hope Woods and Petersburg freshman Ella Chew.
Midland Trail senior Madison Campbell, Williamstown senior Jensen Hall and Wheeling Central Catholic junior Brooklyn Edge composed the outfield on the second team.
The remainder of the second team featured a trio of catchers — Ritchie County senior Jayci Gray, Midland Trail senior Sydney Sheets and Sherman junior Lauren Guthrie, as well as a quartet of utility honorees in Moorefield junior Amber Williams, Charleston Catholic sophomore Maddie Morris, Pendleton County sophomore Avery Townsend and Wahama sophomore Kalyn Christian.