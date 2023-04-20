Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It may have been an inauspicious start for George Washington, but the way the game wound up, the Patriots will take it every time.

Passion Holley went 3 for 3 and drove in a pair of runs and Alexis Adkins allowed one run in six strong innings of relief Thursday evening as GW bounced back for an 11-4 victory over South Charleston at John Adams Middle School.

