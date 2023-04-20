It may have been an inauspicious start for George Washington, but the way the game wound up, the Patriots will take it every time.
Passion Holley went 3 for 3 and drove in a pair of runs and Alexis Adkins allowed one run in six strong innings of relief Thursday evening as GW bounced back for an 11-4 victory over South Charleston at John Adams Middle School.
Adkins entered the game with GW trailing 3-0 and none out in the top of the second and allowed just a solo home run to Sidney Harris in the sixth, but by that time the Patriots were comfortably ahead 8-4. Adkins permitted three hits, struck out one and walked none in her long relief stint.
South Charleston (4-9), which had scored either zero or one run in eight of its previous 12 games, vaulted into its surprising 3-0 lead on an RBI single by Hope Sizemore in the first and a two-run blast by Kyleigh Bulger in the top of the second with none out. That's when Adkins took over for starter Lauren Ballard and the tide started to turn for GW (13-8).
"We started slow against them the first time we played them,'' Patriots coach Stacy Hobbs said. "Hope [Sizemore]'s a really good pitcher. But we're actually a good group that really responds to adjustments.
"So the energy picked up, they executed and right now, we're hitting the ball the way we need to. And it's just about crunch time, so we're where we need to be.''
GW got a big break in the third as it scored four times to take a 4-3 lead.
After Holley drilled a bases-loaded RBI single to make it 3-1, the Black Eagles tried to pick a runner off third base and the ball sailed into the left-field corner. All three baserunners came home and GW was suddenly up 4-3, and the momentum had shifted.
"We had one error that turned into two, and it turned into four runs for them, cleared the bases,'' SC coach Chrissy Orcutt said. "From then, it was just a struggle.''
The Black Eagles committed three errors in that third inning and had five for the game, leading to five unearned runs for GW.
One inning later, GW's Addie Armstrong launched a two-run home run to make it 6-3 and Ballard upped the margin to 8-3 in the fifth with a single that plated two more runs.
Three more Patriots runs in the sixth broke it all the way open as Adkins lofted a sacrifice fly, Holley drilled an RBI triple and Tylie Barton added a run-scoring groundout.
Nat Tomblin and Karalyne Wade each had a pair of hits for GW, and Armstrong, Holley and Ballard donated two RBIs apiece.
"We hit just about anybody that we face,'' Hobbs said. "Our issue right now is we've had some times where some balls are in play, and we're kind of out of position. So we've kind of stressed defensive stuff -- where to go with the ball before it's hit.
"Just trusting in your teammates and lots of energy -- because I'm big on that. Communicate and expect the ball off the bat, kind of what we're doing now. Games we've got beat, in my opinion, is for lack of execution. But when we execute, we're tough to beat.''
GW played errorless ball on Thursday, and Adkins allowed just four baserunners from the second inning on. SC would like to follow suit.
"We played pretty error-free on Monday,'' Orcutt said. "So it's just keep those errors down and hit as well as we hit today, and stop hitting it at people. Then we'll be good to go for conference and for sectionals.
"We did hit the ball much better today than we have all season, so that's a positive.''
Sizemore, who worked the first 3 2/3 innings in the circle for SC, went 3 for 3 with an RBI and Harris was 3 for 3 with her solo homer.