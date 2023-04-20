Prep softball: Highlanders' late runs put Capital away, 9-5 Staff reports Apr 20, 2023 22 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Huntington plated two runs in the fifth and two in the seventh to pull away for a 9-5 softball win on Thursday at Capital High.Jada Kent went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Bentleigh Christus drove in two runs to lead the Highlanders. Also for Huntington, Sydney Earwood went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.For the Cougars, Nadia Davis went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Allyson Webb doubled and drove in two runs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Baseball Softball The Economy Transportation Trending Now Articles ArticlesPutting the outs in Fouts: Charleston-born pitcher shines at AlabamaCharleston Light Opera Guild's production of 'Kinky Boots' opens FridayExpanded food distribution center opens on West SideKanawha County Schools recognizes teacher, educator, counselor and coach of the yearDNR postpones hearing on controversial Cacapon Resort State Park RV campground plan after citizen lawsuitPSC holds public comment hearing on FirstEnergy utilities' $35M rate hike proposal to keep coal-fired plant openJoseph Wyatt: Lawyers willingly ruin their careers for one man (Opinion)Former Charleston Department Store employee finds new home at Drug EmporiumHoppy Kercheval: Groundwork laid for expensive Senate race (Opinion)PHOTOS: WVU football book signing welcomes players of the past