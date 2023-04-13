Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Patience at the plate was the name of the game for Herbert Hoover’s softball team on Thursday evening in a rematch of last season’s Class AA state championship game.

The Huskies drew six walks and tallied eight hits while holding Winfield to five hits en route to a 6-1 home victory over the Generals in Falling Rock.

