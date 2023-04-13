Patience at the plate was the name of the game for Herbert Hoover’s softball team on Thursday evening in a rematch of last season’s Class AA state championship game.
The Huskies drew six walks and tallied eight hits while holding Winfield to five hits en route to a 6-1 home victory over the Generals in Falling Rock.
The loss snaps a six-game win streak for Winfield (16-3), while five-time defending Class AA state champion Hoover (10-5) has won five of its last six.
“They’re solid and you have to hit the ball hard,” Hoover coach Missy Smith said of Winfield. “When we hit the ball hard, we’re going to win. It’s difficult when you face better pitching. Winfield has some good arms and they just threw the ball around to where we could get to it.”
Winfield coach Steve Hensley said his team was fatigued after a recent heavy workload.
“They’re a good team, and we think we have a good team,” Hensley said. “We played a lot of games and went to the beach last week and played five. We’ve had about two days off. I thought our girls battled today.”
Hoover starting pitcher Laila Varney was tough to hit as she allowed one earned run on five hits over seven innings of work and struck out 12 batters. Varney issued only one walk.
“She’s come a long way,” Smith said of Varney, a junior. “We’re trying to throw all our pitchers some, and [if] they are on a roll, we kind of leave them. Laila was throwing pretty well and the defense was playing well behind her.
“We probably could have gotten a little more aggressive early in the counts than we did. So that’s an adjustment we’ll make.”
Hoover drew four walks off Winfield starting pitcher Lilly Chandler in the bottom of the first inning. Varney helped herself by driving in the game’s first run with a bases-loaded RBI single. Varney was 2 for 3 at the plate.
Kirsten Wehrle then drew a bases-loaded walk and the Huskies led 2-0 after the first.
Winfield answered with a run in the top of the third with a Georgia Moulder leadoff triple that led to an RBI single by Chloe Kimble.
Hoover, however, blew the game open with four runs on four hits, a walk and an error in the bottom of the third to take a 6-1 lead.
Varney was lights-out from there, allowing just four baserunners for the remainder of the game.
“Our schedule is very difficult,” Smith said. “Every game we lost is a game that we have to show up to win. Throughout the season, these bumps in the road have made us mentally tougher.”