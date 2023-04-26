Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

LOGAN -- The top two softball teams in Class AA in Winfield and Logan met at the Wildcats' Bea Orr Field on Tuesday, and the game lived up to the hype.

A game-tying solo homer by Myleigh Adkins and a walk-off hit by Ashlin Brumfield in the bottom of the seventh inning sent Logan to a huge 8-7 win.

