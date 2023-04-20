Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

ONA — One bad hop is all that Cabell Midland needed to jump all over Hurricane.

With the Knights leading 3-2 and the bases loaded, Addi Perdue hit a ground ball to second for what appeared to be the third out of the fourth inning. The ball, though, took a high hop and glanced off the glove of Kylie Bailey, allowing Halee Chapman and Ellie McCormill to score.

