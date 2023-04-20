ONA — One bad hop is all that Cabell Midland needed to jump all over Hurricane.
With the Knights leading 3-2 and the bases loaded, Addi Perdue hit a ground ball to second for what appeared to be the third out of the fourth inning. The ball, though, took a high hop and glanced off the glove of Kylie Bailey, allowing Halee Chapman and Ellie McCormill to score.
That play started a seven-run inning that led to a 10-2 Knights victory in high school softball Thursday at Paul Adams Field.
“They put a whole game together,” Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett said. “They played hard.”
After Perdue’s infield hit, Cabell Midland (14-3) sent seven more batters to the plate and scored five more runs. The inning featured four walks, two errors, a pair of stolen bases and one wild pitch.
Redskins coach Meghan Stevens was not pleased with how her team responded to adversity in falling to 10-12.
“We are young, but I expect more out of them,” Stevens said. “When we get the pitching, maybe we don’t get the defense. When we get the hitting, it’s just not all come together for us. I know we’re a much better team than what we’ve shown.”
Hurricane started strong. Peyton Hudnall led off the game with an infield single before scoring on Jaden Jones’ double. Alex Anderson hit a sacrifice fly, and three batters in, the Redskins led 2-0.