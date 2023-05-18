Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It took a couple of big rallies, but George Washington was up to the challenge Thursday evening and kept its state tournament hopes alive.

Addie Armstrong went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and launched a two-run homer in the fifth inning to give GW the lead for good as it rallied for an 8-4 victory against Greenbrier East in the Class AAA Region 3 series at John Adams Middle School.

