It took a couple of big rallies, but George Washington was up to the challenge Thursday evening and kept its state tournament hopes alive.
Addie Armstrong went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and launched a two-run homer in the fifth inning to give GW the lead for good as it rallied for an 8-4 victory against Greenbrier East in the Class AAA Region 3 series at John Adams Middle School.
The win for the Patriots (19-11) knots up the best-of-three series at one game each. The third and decisive game is set for 6 p.m. Friday in Fairlea. The Spartans won the opening game of the series 9-5 on Wednesday on their home field.
The Region 3 winner plays Region 2 champ Jefferson (21-6) at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday at Little Creek Park in South Charleston during the first round of four-team state tournament.
GW had to come back from an early 1-0 deficit Thursday and also saw the Spartans (23-6) come back to tie the game after being down 4-1 in the fifth.
“Hats off to Greenbrier East,” GW coach Stacy Hobbs said. “They are a scrappy team. They are a tough team. But today we came in with the right mindset we didn’t have yesterday. We came in with really good energy. We knew we were going to win this game today. That was our mindset.”
Alexis Adkins went the distance for the Patriots, allowing 10 hits and striking out four.
“Alexis pitched fantastic,” Hobbs said. “They squared up a few on her, but that’s the name of the game.
“We hit the ball hard and we hit the ball timely today. Yesterday we didn’t hit the ball well, didn’t hit the ball timely and had bad approaches in the box. I was very pleased with our discipline today and our believing in one another.
“We are really, really excited for tomorrow. It’s going to be a dogfight, but I believe in my girls every step of the way. It’s going to be a tight game, but I have the utmost confidence in my group.”
George Washington took the lead for good in the back-and-forth game on Armstrong’s two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth, which also scored Passion Holley, who led off the inning with a hard single against Spartans reliever Josi Ervin.
The Patriots added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to bump their lead to 8-4 as Natali Tombilin and Armstrong each delivered run-scoring singles.
The Spartans drew first blood with a single run in the top of the third. Gracie Gumm singled, stole second and came home on No. 9 hitter Hailey Ervin’s one-out single.
GW, with no hits through 3 1/3 innings against East starter Lily Carola, finally erupted in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-1 lead.
Holley started it with a solo homer, the first of four straight hits. Karalyne Wade stroked a two-run single to give the Patriots a 3-1 advantage and she later scored on a wild pitch on ball four to Lauren Ballard.
However, East immediately retaliated to tie the game at 4, starting the top of the fifth with four straight hits.
Jenna Groves slapped an RBI single and the next batter, Ervin, doubled home two more runs and the Spartans had caught up.
“We hit the ball pretty well last night and I felt we were still in it even when we got down a few,” East coach Aaron Ambler said. “Then we got down two more and had a little bigger hill to climb, but hey, it’s round three tomorrow.
“It was back and forth yesterday in Greenbrier County and we expected it to be back and forth today. We expect a long one tomorrow.”