ONA -- A man in the press box uttered, "Man, she's due," when Maria Arreola came to bat.
He was correct. The junior designated player smacked a two-run double to tie and then stole home for the winning run Thursday to rally Cabell Midland to a 6-2 victory over Ripley (18-11) in the Class AAA Region 4 prep softball final at Paul Adams Field. Cabell Midland swept the best-of-three series in two games.
The Knights (21-5) are scheduled to take on John Marshall in their state tournament opener next week at South Charleston’s Little Creek Park.
"We were thinking, if two runs beats us, we need to go home," said Cabell Midland third baseman Nicole Harris.
Ripley's two-run lead looked solid for a while. The Vikings went up 1-0 two batters into the game when McKennan Hall homered high off the scoreboard.
In the third, Kaitlyn Swisher doubled, then scored when Hall hit into a fielder's choice.
In the meantime, starting pitcher Sydney Varney struck out four Knights and threw out three others on ground balls back to her.
Then the Knights tied it in the fourth. Tatum and Destiny Hale singled before scoring on Arreola's double to right-center. Arreola moved to third on a flyout by Harris, then caught the Vikings off-guard by swiping home, putting Midland up 3-2.
In the fifth, Maggie Tatum and Hale each knocked in a run. Sabrina Rose scored on an error in the sixth to set the final score.
"I really didn't realize how good that Ripley team is," Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett said. "They hit the ball top to bottom as well as any team we've played. And they don't quit. I haven't seen a better bunting team than them in four or five years. They're good."
Knights starter Drea Watts settled down after giving up the early runs. The freshman right-hander allowed eight hits, struck out eight and walked one. Ripley made it tough on her, however, as Watts retired the side in order only once.
Hale was 2 for 3 and Tatum 2 for 4. For the Vikings, Kristabelle Carte went 2 for 3 and Swisher 2 for 4. Hall came within about one foot of making it 6-4 in the seventh, but Tatum hauled in her fly ball in left-center.
"Midland's a good program and we knew what we were up against," Ripley coach Mallory Hilton said after consoling a roster that features eight seniors. "We knew we'd have to play our best to compete, and it just wasn't our day today."
Cabell Midland has been to the state championship game six times and won all of them, including in 2021. Beckett said he looks forward to returning to the Final Four.
"Our every hope is to go win this thing," Beckett said. "I'm not bragging, but it'll take a good team to beat us."