Taylor Glancy went 3 for 4, including a two-run home run, as St. Albans defeated Greenbrier East 8-2 Wednesday evening in Fairlea to claim the Class AAA Region 3 softball title and punch its ticket to next week’s state tournament in South Charleston.
The Red Dragons (30-1) suffered their first loss of the season on Monday, dropping a 5-4 decision to the Spartans, before bouncing back and blanking East 9-0 Tuesday and forcing Wednesday’s decisive third game.
Tayven Stephenson picked up the win in the circle, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out eight in a complete game.
Also for SA, Jaden Conrad went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Jillian Holley and Kiersten Lacy each tallied two hits and drove in a run.
For East (19-8), Annabelle Honaker went 2 for 3 and Lindsey Black and Josie Patterson each recorded an RBI double.
Cabell Midland 13, Ripley 9: With Midland protecting a slim lead, Olivia Pelfrey hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh that quieted any chance of a Ripley comeback as the Knights won the Class AAA Region 4 title.
With the win, Cabell Midland (26-9) advances to the Class AAA state tournament, which starts on Tuesday at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
Pelfrey set the tone for a wild contest with a home run in the first — the first of a combined six homers between the teams — and gave the Knights the early lead. It was her final swing, however, that essentially delivered the Knights as she blasted a 3-1 pitch over the left field fence to push a two-run game to a 13-8 lead.
The Knights also got a pair of home runs from K.K. Wallis, whose second of the game restored order after Midland saw Ripley (23-7) battle back. Midland led 5-0, but Ripley played five runs in the fourth — three courtesy of a homer from Kaitlyn Swisher — to knot the game and give the Vikings life.
Pelfrey finished 3 for 3 with two home runs and six RBIs for Midland. Jenna Dorsey went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Knights. For the Vikings, Cassidy Cummings went 2 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs.
Wahama 11, Man 4: Wahama piled on seven runs in the top of the 10th inning to put away host Man and claim the Class A Region 4 title and a spot in next week’s state tournament.
Emma Gibbs and Victoria VanMatre each hit two-run homers, Amber Wolfe went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs, and Mikie Lieving went 3 for 6 with a double and two RBIs for the White Falcons, who cranked out 18 hits.
Ashlee Tomblin went 3 for 6 with a double and an RBI, Morgan Cooper and Carlee Muncy each drove in a run, and Jacklyn Barnett collected three hits for the Hillbillies.