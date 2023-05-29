Three Kanawha Valley schools placed multiple players on the softball All-Mountain State Athletic Conference first team released after last week’s state tournament.
St. Albans garnered three first-teamers, while South Charleston and George Washington each placed two players on the first team. Capital and Hurricane each had one selection.
Senior Tayven Stephenson represented the Red Dragons as a first-team pitcher, junior Sydney Young made the team as a shortstop and sophomore Punkie Harper was honored as a designated hitter.
From the Black Eagles, senior pitcher Hope Sizemore and sophomore catcher Sophie Frye were first-teamers.
Senior pitcher Alexis Adkins and freshman outfielder Nat Tomblin represented the Patriots, who made the Class AAA state tournament.
Senior first baseman Allison Webb made it from the Cougars, and Alexandrea Anderson is an honoree at third base from Hurricane.
Class AAA state runner-up Cabell Midland and Spring Valley tied for the most first-teamers with four apiece.
From the Knights, it was freshman pitcher Drea Watts, senior outfielder, KK Wallis, junior designated hitter Olivia Bell and junior utility player Quinn Ballengee.
Sophomore outfielder Kate Spry, sophomore second baseman Kennedy Davis, sophomore third baseman Sydney Turner and senior utility player Brooklyn Osburn represent the Timberwolves.
Senior outfielder Madison Marks from Parkersburg rounds out the first team.
The Player of the Year is Madison Pitts of Spring Valley, while Coach of the Year honors went to Herman Beckett of Cabell Midland.
2023 MSAC Softball All-Conference
Player of the Year
Madison Pitts - Spring Valley
Coach of the Year
Herman Beckett - Cabell Midland
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers
Hope Sizemore - South Charleston - Sr.
Tayven Stephenson - St. Albans - Sr.
Audrea Watts - Cabell Midland - Fr.
Alexis Adkins - George Washington - Sr.
Outfield
Kate Spry - Spring Valley - So.
KK Wallis - Cabell Midland - Sr.
Madison Marks - Parkersburg - Sr.
Nat Tomblin - George Washington - Fr.
Catcher
Sophie Frye - South Charleston - So.
First Base
Allison Webb - Capital - Sr.
Second Base
Kennedy Davis - Spring Valley - So.
Shortstop
Sydney Young - St. Albans - Jr.
Third Base
Sydney Turner - Spring Valley - So.
Alexandrea Anderson - Hurricane
Designated Hitter
Olivia Bell - Cabell Midland - Jr.
Punkie Harper - St. Albans - So.
Utility
Brooklyn Osburn - Spring Valley - Sr.
Quinn Ballengee - Cabell Midland - Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher
Kylee Conley - Parkersburg - So.
Kate Justice - Hurricane - Fr.
Kenzie Kessel - Hurricane - Fr.
Madison Sedosky - Capital - Sr.
Outfield
Ashlyn Williamson - South Charleston- Sr.
Kayla Coffman - St. Albans - Sr.
Jayla Bias-Smith - Huntington - Sr.
Katelyn Hopkins - Hurricane - Jr.
Catcher
Kiersten Lacy - St. Albans - Jr.
Sabrina Rose - Cabell Midland - Jr.
First Base
Karalyne Wade - George Washington - Jr.
Second Base
Lexi Black - Huntington - Jr.
Shortstop
Jaden Jones - Hurricane - So.
Third Base
Passion Holley - George Washington - Sr.
SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION
Nadia Davis - Capital
Kami Langdon - Huntington
Abby Roberts - Parkersburg
Alyssa Gibson - St. Albans
Krista Durkin - Parkersburg
Caraline Dunn - South Charleston
Mayci White - Riverside
Alexis Gibson - Huntington
Kenzie Kessel - Hurricane
Reagan Clendenin - Capital
Makailyn Munday - Parkersburg
Sydney Earwood - Huntington
Jayden Riedel - South Charleston
HONORABLE MENTION
Elise Pye - Hurricane
Grace Robie - Hurricane
Ava Bentley - St. Albans
Ali Long - St. Albans
Nicole Harris - Cabell Midland
Adison Perdue - Cabell Midland
Eli Pena - Capital
Jaden Bishop - Capital
Jada Kent - Huntington
Hannah Adkins - Huntington
Tylie Barton - George Washington
Addie Armstrong - George Washington
Kyleigh Bulger - South Charleston
Sidney Harris - South Charleston
Brenna Reedy - Spring Valley
Chloe Townsend - Spring Valley
Emily Myers - Riverside
Keelee Harrison - Riverside