Three Kanawha Valley schools placed multiple players on the softball All-Mountain State Athletic Conference first team released after last week’s state tournament.

St. Albans garnered three first-teamers, while South Charleston and George Washington each placed two players on the first team. Capital and Hurricane each had one selection.

