MAN – For the third straight year, the Man Hillbillies are the Class A Region 4 Section 1 softball champions.
The top-seeded Billies capped off an undefeated sectional tournament as they shut out No. 2 seed Buffalo 8-0 in six innings on Tuesday night.
With the win, Man will advance to play two-time defending state champion Wahama in next week’s Region 4 Tournament in a best-of-three series, which is set to begin on Monday at Wahama.
“We played a good game today. Buffalo’s a good team. We had been struggling this year with pitchers throwing us outside a bit and we continued to try to pull the ball,” Man coach Randy Epperly said. “About the fourth inning today, it sunk in. Once they realized what to do, you could tell by the sound of the bat, we were making good contact.”
The Bison refused to let Morgan Cooper beat them with her bat as they walked her all four times she came to the plate, three of them intentionally. The rest of the Man lineup picked up the slack as the Hillbillies still had 13 hits, with five of them being for extra bases.
Mattie Carroll and Melody Rozzell each went 3 for 4 with a double, with the latter turning in a team-high three RBIs. Peyton Lusk had a pair of doubles and also knocked in a pair, while Jacklyn Barnett had a two-run double in the sixth inning.
Kylie Blevins singled twice and knocked in the game’s first run to snap a 0-0 tie in the fourth inning, while Trista Marcum and Zoey Jackson also singled.
Cooper was her usual dominant self in the circle as she shut out Buffalo for the third time of the season, striking out 16 batters while allowing a single and a walk across six innings.
“We’ve faced Mo for four years now and we’ve only beat her one time. We already had a game plan, and we were not going to pitch to her, but the bottom of the lineup beat us,” Buffalo coach Bill Rasnake said. “We’ve knocked off Wahama. They’ve got a great pitcher (Mikie Lieving). But to me, Man has the best pitcher in the state, from what I’ve seen."
Dara Harmon had the lone hit of the game for the Bison when she singled in the top of the sixth to break up the no-hitter. Kimberly Dillman took the loss for Buffalo as she was tagged for eight runs on 13 hits with two strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings.
“Mo is a steady force, and our defense has been great,” Epperly said. “This has been one of the better defensive teams I’ve had."
Buffalo’s season came to an end with a 14-10 record, while Man improved to 16-3 with the win. The Hillbillies will now prepare for a rematch with Wahama. The White Falcons have eliminated them each of the past two years in the regional final.
“They’ve won two straight championships. What can you say?” Epperly said. “They’ve got two horses (Lieving and Amber Wolfe). If you can shut down those two horses somehow, you got a chance. Buffalo beat them 1-0. You can’t always compare scores like that, but it shows they are beatable. Of course we’re beatable too, but if we play like tonight and hit that outside pitch, I think we can take it.”
The dates for Game 2 of the regional in Man and an if-needed Game 3 have not been set, according to Epperly. He said a school function in Man on Tuesday may require the second game to be played on Wednesday and the potential third game would be on Thursday.
BUFFALO 000 000 – 0 1 1
MAN 000 134 – 8 13 0