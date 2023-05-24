Five-time defending champion Herbert Hoover began pursuit of a sixth straight state title on Wednesday afternoon with a 4-2 win over Independence in an opening-round game of the Class AA softball state tournament at Little Creek Park.
The Huskies (22-8) wasted no time getting the scoring started as Josi Fix led off the game with a single and later in the inning Sydney Bright belted a two-run home run to deep center field to bring the Hoover fans roaring to their feet.
“Whenever we’re the visiting team, we always want to score first and always set the tone for winning the inning,” said Hoover coach Missy Smith. “Sydney was fortunate enough to get on a pitch and get ahold of one and get it started for us early.”
The Patriots (22-10) got a run back in the home half of the first when Alli Hypes singled with one out and later scored all the way from first on a two-out double off the right-field fence by Kendall Martin.
Independence benefited from an illegal pitch called on Hoover pitcher Laila Varney to score the first run as Emma Lilly hit a line shot to right and the Huskies doubled up Hypes at first for what looked like the third out. The umpires conferred, however, and the pitch was deemed illegal, which kept the inning alive.
With the score still 2-1 in the top of the fourth inning, the Huskies looked to add on as they loaded the bases with one out. Fix popped out as Hypes, the shortstop, made a running catch while crashing into the third base dugout to save a run.
Next up was Brooklyn Huffman, and she ripped a single into right to score a run and make it a 3-1 game. Abby Hanson hit a ball on a line to left, but Patriot left fielder Emma Lilly made a shoestring catch to save a pair of runs and keep it a two-run game.
“[Hoover] put a lot of balls in play,” Independence coach Ken Adkins said. “We probably played as well defensively as we have. That could have been a 9-2 game if we didn’t play well defensively.”
The Huskies added on in the top of the sixth as Fix hit a ground-rule double with two outs and then came in on an RBI single by Huffman to bring the score to 4-1.
Independence threatened in the home half of the sixth inning as Delaney Buckland walked and Hypes singled, which sparked a pitching change from Smith.
Smith brought in Hannah Shamblin, and she retired the first two hitters she faced before Kassidy Bradbury singled into center. The runner from third came in to score easily to trim the Hoover lead to 4-2, but the runner from second was thrown out trying to score as Husky center fielder Sydney Shamblin threw a strike to the plate to end the inning.
“Defensively, I thought we were sound. We made the plays that we needed to make,” Smith said. “They’re a good team and put the ball in play. We knew we weren’t going to be able to strike them all out. When they put the bat on the ball, we were able to execute.”
Varney went five innings and allowed two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts and two walks. Shamblin picked up the save as she fired two scoreless innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts.
“That’s a good team. We thought that pitching change would be to our advantage,” Adkins said. “You bring somebody in that’s throwing a little slower, it kind of gets you out of your rhythm.”
Buckland was tagged with the loss for the Patriots as she went all seven innings, allowing four runs on 11 hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
With the win, Herbert Hoover advanced in the winners bracket to face rival Winfield in the nightcap on Wednesday night at Craft Field, while Independence fell into the losers bracket and played Oak Glen in an elimination game at 4:30 p.m.