Five-time defending champion Herbert Hoover began pursuit of a sixth straight state title on Wednesday afternoon with a 4-2 win over Independence in an opening-round game of the Class AA softball state tournament at Little Creek Park.

The Huskies (22-8) wasted no time getting the scoring started as Josi Fix led off the game with a single and later in the inning Sydney Bright belted a two-run home run to deep center field to bring the Hoover fans roaring to their feet.

