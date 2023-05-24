Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

John Marshall vs Cabell Midland
Cabell Midland’s Drea Watts pitches against John Marshall during a Class AAA softball state tournament game Wednesday at Little Creek Park.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

With John Marshall and Cabell Midland tied in the top of the seventh inning, the Monarchs sent a runner home from third base on a ground ball to shortstop. The throw was on time and the home plate umpire initially ruled the runner out.

Unfortunately for the Knights, the catcher couldn’t hold on to the ball, scoring the game-winning run, giving John Marshall a thrilling 3-2 victory over Midland in the Class AAA softball state tournament at Little Creek Park on Wednesday.

