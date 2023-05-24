With John Marshall and Cabell Midland tied in the top of the seventh inning, the Monarchs sent a runner home from third base on a ground ball to shortstop. The throw was on time and the home plate umpire initially ruled the runner out.
Unfortunately for the Knights, the catcher couldn’t hold on to the ball, scoring the game-winning run, giving John Marshall a thrilling 3-2 victory over Midland in the Class AAA softball state tournament at Little Creek Park on Wednesday.
Reese Ward led off the seventh inning with a triple down the left-field line for the Monarchs. Carlee Yoho hit the grounder to Midland’s Becca Conrad at shortstop, who threw a strike to home that would have cut down the go-ahead runner.
“I told her [Ward] to go with any contact up the middle to second or short,” John Marshall coach Ed West said. “Unfortunately, the ball was hit really hard to the shortstop. She would have been out if the catcher holds onto the ball, but that’s part of the game.”
The Monarchs battled back from a 2-0 deficit by plating the final three runs of the game. Trailing by two in the fifth inning, it was once again Ward providing a spark for John Marshall.
Ward hit a deep fly ball when the Midland left fielder broke in early before racing back for it. She got her glove on it, but it fell for a double. Yoho reached on a walk, and a sacrifice bunt put two runners in scoring position for John Marshall.
Monarch’s No. 9 hitter, AC Cumberledge, came up big, hitting a deep shot to dead center field to score both runs with a double and tie the game at two for John Marshall.
Both John Marshall’s Kadence Pettit and Midland freshman pitcher Drea Watts were superb for their respective teams, pitching complete games. Pettit only allowed two hits in the fourth inning and struck out 10. Watts scattered four hits with seven strikeouts.
WAHAMA 3, ST. MARYS 1: The fourth time still wasn’t the charm for the Blue Devils on Wednesday morning.
St. Marys made life a little more difficult for Wahama and Mikie Lieving in the teams’ fourth meeting of the season in the opener of the Class A tournament.
But the White Falcons’ ace dug deep after a tough start and got backing from two unearned runs and a sensational running catch by Wahama center fielder Elissa Hoffman.
Lieving came within one out of a five-inning perfect game in the teams’ last encounter, a 13-0 Wahama win in the Little Kanawha Conference championship game on April 29. Not so Wednesday: the Blue Devils got to Lieving for four hits in their first 12 batters, including consecutive doubles from Cali Masters and Ella Smith that generated a run.
Lieving and Wahama settled in after that, though, to retire 13 of the next 14 St. Marys batters.
“I think we just had to get in a rhythm and get some momentum to go our way,” Lieving said, “and I think once that happened, we all really settled down.”
The Blue Devils’ Masters was perfect through the first 10 batters she faced and yielded just two hits, with 11 strikeouts — including three of Lieving — and two walks.
Wahama tallied all the runs Lieving needed in the fourth inning. St. Marys misplayed a potential inning-ending fly ball in the outfield. Instead, Amber Wolfe and Kalyn Christian scored.
PETERSBURG 4, GREENBRIER WEST 2: Four times the Cavaliers got their leadoff hitter on base in the Class A first round on Wednesday.
The sum total of that was just two runs, though, as the Vikings’ Sammy Colaw kept pitching out of trouble.
Colaw allowed five hits and three walks. She struck out 10 batters.
“We managed to weather that storm and get out and not make it anything big,” Petersburg coach Dwayne “Bubba” Hedrick said. “So kudos to Sammy for fighting through that and our defense for making some plays.”
The Vikings only registered three hits off Greenbrier West pitcher Brilee Redden, but they were all in a row in the bottom of the third. Addy Kitzmiller singled a run home, Braylee Corbin tripled to the right-field fence to plate another and Colaw singled up the middle for one more.
Ella Chew scored the final run in the sixth when the Cavaliers committed two errors on the same play.
Redden and Madalyn Fields each singled home a run for Greenbrier West. Redden struck out four batters and walked three.
Hedrick was presented with an NFHS Coach of the Year award by WVSSAC executive director Bernie Dolan and associate executive director Cindy Daniel before the game.