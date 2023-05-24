Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The George Washington softball team has lived by the motto “Why not us?” over the last few weeks, and the Patriots continued their strong run of late on Wednesday afternoon.

GW defeated Jefferson 4-1 in the Class AAA state tournament at Little Creek Park in South Charleston to advance to a winners bracket duel against John Marshall later Wednesday evening.

