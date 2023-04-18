Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — Sydney Turner set the tone with the bat and Madison Pitts came up with some clutch pitching to lead Spring Valley past Hurricane 8-5 in prep softball Monday.

Turner went 4 for 4 with two singles, a double and triple, which came on the first pitch in the home half of the first for the Timberwolves.

