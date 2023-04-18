Prep softball: Turner, Pitts lift Spring Valley past Hurricane By DAVID WALSH For HD Media Apr 18, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Hurricane's Alexandrea Anderson throws the ball on Monday during a prep softball game against Spring Valley. Ryan Fischer | HD Media Buy Now Hurricane's Katelyn Hopkins prepares to bat during a prep softball game against Spring Valley on Monday. Ryan Fischer | HD Media Buy Now Hurricane's Mackenzie Kessel talks with assistant coach Bryan Hastings during a prep softball game against Spring Valley on Monday. Ryan Fischer | HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HUNTINGTON — Sydney Turner set the tone with the bat and Madison Pitts came up with some clutch pitching to lead Spring Valley past Hurricane 8-5 in prep softball Monday.Turner went 4 for 4 with two singles, a double and triple, which came on the first pitch in the home half of the first for the Timberwolves.Pitts fanned 13 batters. She got two strikeouts to end the fifth with runners on second and third. She whiffed two in the seventh with runners on first and second.Brooklyn Osburn knocked in two runs for the Timberwolves and Kate Spry plated three.Spring Valley coach Mick Osburn said it took his squad time to strike.“It seems like it took us a little bit of time to get going,” Osburn said. “Hurricane does a good job. The fifth was big.”Spring Valley (15-3) scored three times in the fifth to take a 7-4 lead. Osburn, Kennedy Davis and Raelyn Adkins each had an RBI.After the leadoff triple, Turner delivered two singles and a double.“Turner’s our spark plug,” Osburn said. “She’s been doing that all year.”Turner said she wanted to hit for the cycle, but the homer didn’t come.“I like the first pitch,” Turner said, recalling how she followed her first-inning hit to right center and sped to third. “I was going for three all the way. The cycle, I tried for it.” Stories you might like WVU fans and strands in 5-3 loss to Kansas Poca drops softball opener at Logan WVU Notebook: Building o-line depth a target this spring Huggins touts Big 12 as best Turner said the big fifth was needed.“Hurricane fought,” she said. “We got some big hits when needed, but we’ve got some things to clean up.”Osburn and Turner said Pitts made big pitches at key times.“That’s Madison,” Osburn said. “She steps up in big moments.”“Madison’s clutch, very strong,” Turner said.Osburn said he hopes his team can strike earlier since it has six games scheduled this week, as do the Redskins.“That’s what we expect of ourselves,” Osburn said. “That’s what we try to get. It just takes us a few at-bats to get going.”Alex Anderson had two hits and knocked in three runs for Hurricane. Kenzie Kessel also had two hits for the visitors.“We had way too many [strikeouts],” Hurricane coach Meghan Stevens said. “We weren’t clean enough.”Stevens is working with a young team. The roster features no seniors, two juniors and the rest are sophomores and freshmen.“We’ve had some growing pains,” Stevens said. “I’m very pleased with the way we came out. We have to clean up a couple of things.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Sports Trending Now Articles ArticlesNitro teen dies in driveway incidentLawsuit alleges DHHR knew children were in danger in Oreanna Myers caseWV lawmaker Elliott Pritt switches from Democrat to RepublicanGazette-Mail editorial: For WV, lessons in impulsivity aboundFormer Charleston Department Store employee finds new home at Drug EmporiumInterim WVSP superintendent speaks to Joint Finance CommitteeNucor Steel West Virginia hopeful for summer groundbreakingKuntz key to WVU men's basketball portal bountyWomen's Health Center of West Virginia drops challenge to state abortion lawTom Crouser: Just who is George Soros, anyway? (Opinion)