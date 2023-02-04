It looks like a small college campus is being constructed in Elkview.
Seven years after most of the old Herbert Hoover High School was damaged in a flood that killed 23 people, the new school is nearing completion and it features athletic facilities that rival any school's in the state.
The school is expected to be completed at some point over the summer, and Herbert Hoover athletic officials hope the facilities will be ready by the start of the fall sports season. Students are expected to start school in the building by the beginning of next school year.
The school is on a 200-acre plot of land about a half mile east of Interstate 79 off Frame Road.
The school building itself features a two-story academic wing on the south side. The main gym (which will be known as a fieldhouse) is on the north side, with a weight room, wrestling room and auxiliary gym attached.
East of the school building is the outdoor athletic facilities. The football stadium is the centerpiece, flanked by a soccer field, two practice fields (for football and soccer) and three tennis courts to the south. The baseball and softball fields are on the north side of the football stadium.
Herbert Hoover athletic director Richard Parsons said he can't wait for the facilities to be fully functioning.
"I think once it's completed, it will be the nicest school in the state," Parsons said. "And the athletic facilities will be second to none. I'm looking forward to it. I know the kids are excited to get in it. It'll be nice whenever school is out and we have to have athletic practices, we don't have kids going 18 different directions.
"We don't have the football team going up the river to old Hoover and the soccer team going down to Elk Center or the cross country team going to Coonskin. It'll be nice next year, when school is over, it'll be time for practices and everyone is still able to practice there on the campus at school."
The wrestling room will be used for practices and warmups during tournaments and has a storage room for mats.
"It's specifically for practice," Parsons said. "We'll be able to get down a mat and a half, maybe even two mats, down there. Whenever we host tournaments, that'll be used for weigh-ins and warmups for people to get ready."
When wrestlers are weighed in and ready, they'll move to the main gym or auxiliary gym where meets will take place. Hoover is scheduled to host three tournaments next year.
Connected to the wrestling room is a room for athletic trainers.
Parsons said the main gym will have a capacity of 1,000, with full bleachers on one side and a smaller set of bleachers behind each basket for student sections. Opposite the full bleachers will be the benches and scorer's table with no bleachers. On the wall above the benches and scorer's table, however, there will be a small video board to show highlights throughout the game and player introductions.
Parsons said having two gyms will have plenty of benefits.
"Obviously, we can use both gyms after school for practices," Parsons said. "Volleyball can be in one and cheerleading can use the other. In basketball season, each team can have a gym to practice in. If we have a summer shootout, we can use both gyms. We can host volleyball tournaments with nets in each gym.
"We have archery here. When they have a tournament, they talked about putting up the nets in both gyms. The auxiliary gym will get as much, maybe even more use, than the main gym throughout the year."
Outdoors, the turf football field, aligned from north to south, ties everything together. The home bleachers and press box are on the western side of the field, while the visitor's bleachers are on the eastern side.
The press box will have multiple rooms for scorekeepers, media rooms for print and broadcasting outlets and an administrative suite. The press box has a brick exterior, just like the school building.
The field will have lines for football, soccer and lacrosse, though there are no intentions to field a lacrosse team at Hoover and the field lines are a county standard.
A large Herbert Hoover logo with the letters "HH" stretches from one 43-yard line to the other. The letters are red with white trim.
"The River" is written in blue on the home sideline and stretches about the same length as the mid-field logo.
The north end zone has a blue background with white letters that read "Hoover." The south end zone has similar coloring, reading "Huskies." The sidelines of the red zones and behind the end zones are red, Hoover's secondary color.
"It's the biggest logo there is," Hoover football coach Joey Fields said. "Three colors, two different names in the end zone. 'The River' is in the middle. There's no school in Kanawha [County] that has that."
The facility will feature a video scoreboard similar to the one George Washington had installed prior to last season. The lights will be LED lights that flash and may change color if Parsons gets that part worked out. He wants the lights to be similar to the ones West Virginia State's football program installed recently.
Around the football field will be a track and a pole vault, long jump and shot-put area.
"Everything you need for track and field is going to be there so we can host regional track meets or big track meets," Parsons said. "We had that stuff at old Hoover, but it was kind of back in the back and you didn't know we had it unless you went walking looking for it."
Behind the south end zone are locker rooms that are split between soccer and football.
"There's individual coaches' offices, an equipment room, so on," Fields said. "Soccer has its own field, two 100-plus-yard practice fields."
A grass soccer field and two grass practice fields are on the other side of the football/soccer locker rooms, south of the football stadium.
Three tennis courts are south of the soccer and practice facilities.
Grass baseball and softball fields are northeast of the football stadium.
Though smaller than the football stadium's press box, the softball, baseball and soccer fields have brick press boxes.
Soccer can be played on the football field if the grass soccer field is not suitable for play.
Parsons took over as athletic director at Hoover in 2020 and wasn't part of the planning process of the school's construction.
"When they started planning this, our old athletic director, Jerry Legg, was the one who planned all this or was in on the planning meetings," Parsons said. "They started planning this a year after the flood. My first year was 2020, the year of COVID, when all the planning was over."
Ken Mercer -- clerk of the works, a construction term for the overseer of a project -- knows everything there is to know about the new school.
"It started in fall of 2019 with the earth work and clearing all the trees," Mercer said. "We moved 2.3 million cubic yards of dirt into a valley here that was 140 feet deep from where [the football press box] is. It's called a balanced site, where we move the dirt and the site balances and we didn't have to take anything off or bring anything in. Pretty good how that worked."
Mercer takes pride in the brick exterior of the buildings on campus and said it took almost three years to finish it.
"The brick is awesome," Mercer said. "We started on the south end and made our way [north], and it's been about two and a half years to get this far. This is one of the biggest projects currently going on in the state as far as education."
Parsons was a teacher at the old Herbert Hoover when the flood happened and went from teaching in a building to makeshift trailers.
He knows the school will have a big impact on a community that was hammered by a deadly natural disaster.
"Once we're into the new school, the Elk River community is going to be extremely excited about what we have," Parsons said. "We've been through a lot. I know we've been in portables for almost seven years now. It's worth waiting for.
"I know some people complained about it not being faster. And I understand there's red tape and hoops you have to jump through. Seeing what's up there, I think it's worth the wait and people are going to be very pleased."