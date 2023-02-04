Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It looks like a small college campus is being constructed in Elkview.

Seven years after most of the old Herbert Hoover High School was damaged in a flood that killed 23 people, the new school is nearing completion and it features athletic facilities that rival any school's in the state.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

