HUNTINGTON – Since she was 10 years old, Lauren Lockwood has been a swimmer, and a good one at that.
The only problem was that the private Christian school in Huntington she attended didn’t offer swimming as a team sport.
After her sophomore year started, Lockwood enrolled at Huntington High School, drawn by its coaches, she said.
Now, as a junior, she holds one of the Highlanders’ oldest swimming records after posting a time of 1:02.25 in the 100-yard butterfly on Thursday at the Mountain State Athletic Conference championships at Marshall University’s Frederick A. Fitch Natatorium.
According to Huntington coach Emily Randolph, Lockwood’s performance beat the previous mark of 1:04.30 set in 2008 by Emily Millen. It also put her past George Washington’s Emma Martin, who finished in second place with a 1:04.61.
Lockwood said getting the school record in the 100-yard butterfly had been a goal since she joined the Highlanders’ swim team.
“Fly is my stroke,” said Lockwood, who also was named to the All-MSAC team. “I was so surprised though. After my swim, I looked up at the scoreboard and saw the 1:02, and thought, ‘I got it,’ but it took a while to sink in.”
It was Martin, and the rest of her GW teammates, though, who walked away with the title of the conference’s top team.
The Patriots recorded 395 points to take the girls championship. They will prepare now for the Region IV championships, then try for a fourth straight state championship.
“We have pretty high expectations for both our boys and the girls,” GW coach Lyn Wilcher said. “But especially for the girls. They’re coming off three state championships in a row, and we’re hoping they’ll compete again this year.”
Led by senior Madi McGlothen, who placed first in each of her individual events plus was a member of two first-place relay teams, George Washington asserted itself as a state championship contender again by dominating the MSAC event.
Wilcher’s squad placed five girls – McGlothen, Ashlee Wilcher, Olivia Ridenour, Faith Wu and Lily Blake – on the all-conference team.
The Patriots girls won nine of the 11 conference events, including the 50-yard freestyle race won by Wilcher, who was followed by Kara Edstrom’s second-place finish and Blake’s third-place swim.
“I think the girls, you know, we work really hard,” said McGlothen, who was also voted conference girls swimmer of the year. “I think our team atmosphere is really great.”
George Washington did well on the boys side too, placing three on the All-MSAC team, including freshman Kenneth McGlothen.
However, the Patriots’ 282 team points was a distant second to Parkersburg, which won the boys’ team championship with 387 points.
Huntington’s girls’ team did benefit from Lockwood’s 16 points earned for winning the 100-yard butterfly as the Highlanders earned 111 points to finish fourth behind second place Parkersburg and third place Hurricane.
The Huntington boys placed third overall with 228 points behind junior Luke Adkins. Adkins won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.31, then won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.82 to edge teammate Keon McClure’s time of 49.58.
Adkins, McClure, Christopher Young and Hawke Maynard also took first place in the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relay events.