Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON – Since she was 10 years old, Lauren Lockwood has been a swimmer, and a good one at that.

The only problem was that the private Christian school in Huntington she attended didn’t offer swimming as a team sport.

Tags