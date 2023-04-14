LOGAN -- The Nitro boys tennis team beat Logan 6-1 on Thursday, while the Logan girls picked up a 5-2 victory over Nitro.
On the boys side, Logan's Riley Reed defeated Nitro's Maddox Cole 8-4 in No. 1 singles.
Josh Templeton of Nitro bested Caleb Burgess of Logan by a final count of 8-1 in No. 2 singles.
Nitro also took No. 3 singles as Jackson Price defeated Logan's Luke Johnson 8-2.
The visitors won No. 4 singles as well. Parker Hawkins shut out Logan's Jonathan Earnest 8-0.
Cole and Templeton won No. 1 doubles for Nitro by a final score of 9-7.
No. 2 doubles was also won by Nitro, 8-1 courtesy of Price and Hawkins.
On the girls side, Riley Moore of Logan defeated Jayli Marshall of Nitro 8-0 in No. 1 singles.
Logan also won No. 2 singles as Ashton McDonald won her matchup against Nitro's Jiya Marshall, 8-1.
Jada Adkins of Logan got past Nitro's Elizabeth Ball in No. 3 singles, 8-3, and Logan's Addyson Amick edged Rachael Tucker of Nitro 8-6 in No. 4 singles.
No. 1 doubles was won 8-6 by Moore and Adkins.
Ball and Tucker helped Nitro rebound in No. 2 doubles and win 8-6, but Logan bounced back in No. 3 doubles and won 8-3 thanks to Autumn Adkins and Ava Albright.
"Our doubles played a lot better than they did last night against Chapmanville," Logan coach Justin Turner said. "Our seniors, so far, all will win. I thought it would be a lot closer, but on some courts we're just, like, 5-0 in one, 3-0 in another, and some courts we're just blowing them out. Really pleased so far with tonight's effort on both sides, boys and girls."
Nitro girls coach Kathy Barr's message was simple: Even if you lose, you learn.
"Anybody that loses today, what are we going to learn from it to move on?" Barr said. "We'll play them again next week, so what are we going to do different next week? After every match, you kind of analyze what went right, what went wrong, and what can we do better."
Chris Kirkpatrick, who coaches Nitro's boys, is all about finding competition. He felt like Logan provided it.
"Playing against a great team, as always, we want to find some competition, find some people that can challenge the boys, let them really work on their game," Kirkpatrick said. "Our two doubles boys, once they were up, they got a chance to practice some shots they weren't usually using, trying some new serves. We even did that with our one boys. Just trying stuff new out."
"Like Logan, we came here, it was great competition," Kirkpatrick added. "As long as we have competition, the boys just get better and better. That's what we're looking for moving forward. More competition, more practice, get ready for regionals."
The Logan girls are now 9-2 on the year, while the boys fell to 4-7.