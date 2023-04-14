Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

LOGAN -- The Nitro boys tennis team beat Logan 6-1 on Thursday, while the Logan girls picked up a 5-2 victory over Nitro.

On the boys side, Logan's Riley Reed defeated Nitro's Maddox Cole 8-4 in No. 1 singles.

