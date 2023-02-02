MORGANTOWN — Following another standout running season, Morgantown High senior Irene Riggs has been awarded a second straight McCoy Award by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
The McCoy Award is given to the top male and female track and field athletes each year. Riggs became the first-ever Mohigan to win the award last season and repeats the feat this year.
In 2022, the Stanford University recruit led the Mohigans to a Class AAA track title and a third-straight Class AAA cross country crown, setting the 5K course record with a time of 16:32 for repeat medal honors. In track, she won Class AAA high point honors by winning the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.
For as much success as Riggs has already had in her senior campaign at Morgantown, things did not get off to a smooth start as she was slowed early on with a foot injury.
“When my foot injury happened, I did not envision that my season would still be a success and it would turn out like this,” Riggs said. “I think it was just a big lesson that if you just stay dedicated and believe in yourself, a lot can happen. It means a lot to have a successful season, even though I had a rough start.”
Outside high school competition, Riggs won the Nike Cross Nationals in Oregon from a field of 195 runners. Most recently, Riggs won the U-20 title at the 2023 USATF Cross-Country Championships last weekend with a time of 19:45.0 in the 6K race. The win earned her a spot on Team USA to compete in the World XC Championships in Australia next month.
“I am so excited to go to Australia,” Riggs said of the opportunity. “It’s going to be a great experience to be able to race so many talented athletes. It’s definitely going to be something I’ve never experienced before. I’m definitely excited and a little bit nervous.”
Riggs is no stranger to college athletics. Her twin sister Caroline has committed to swim at Yale and her father Vic is the swimming and diving coach at WVU. Riggs said as early as her freshman year at Morgantown she thought about running in college, but it wasn’t until after the canceled season in 2020 due to the COVID-29 pandemic that she gained the confidence necessary to reach that goal.
“I think freshman year I realized I wanted to run in college. That was the starting point for me,” she said. “It wasn’t until this summer that I gained a lot of the confidence I have. As athletes, we all struggle a little bit with confidence and believing in ourselves, and I certainly really struggled with that, especially coming back from COVID. I think this year I really started to believe in myself and it just shows how much that can help you perform.”
Riggs’ accomplishments have also garnered national acclaim as she was named the Gatorade Girls Cross Country Player of the Year in January. Riggs is a three-time West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year, but the national honor came as a shock.
“When I found out, I was definitely surprised,” she said. “It’s not what I was expecting. I was definitely really shocked and my immediate reaction was excitement and I was just really honored.”
Riggs beat out winners from all other 49 states for the award.
Impressive, considering the Mountain State’s weather and topography aren’t exactly ideal for distance running.
“The weather here is not the most fun to run in the winter. I’ve fallen quite a few times,” Riggs said with a laugh. “Running with teammates is really what helps me run in the winter, because running with your friends is what makes it enjoyable.”
With as much as Riggs has already accomplished in her high school career, she still has some time left. In addition to the world championships in Australia, Riggs will be back on the track for the Mohigans this spring for one final prep track and field season.