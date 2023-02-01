Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN — It was hard work and dedication that led University High’s Josh Edwards to becoming one of the top distance runners in the state. It was his sacrifice that helped lead the Hawks to a Class AAA state track and field title in 2022.

For a second consecutive year, Edwards — now a freshman on the cross country and track teams at Oregon — swept the 1,600 and 3,200 meters at the state track meet in Charleston. He also added the 800-meter title for the first time in his career. He ran that event in a time of 1:56.12, just two seconds off the state-meet record.

