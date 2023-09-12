Smith is pleased with how her team has responded when their backs are against the wall.
“St. Albans is a good team and are scrappy,” Smith said. “For us to stay focused for the entire play and move the ball to put us in a good position helps us be successful. For us to pass their serve and run our offense is key for us.”
GW finished the first set by scoring 17 of the final 24 points, taking the first set 25-12.
The Patriots followed up in the second set by opening up on a 7-1 run, leading to another SA timeout.
GW’s Zoe Pray and Reva Sangrampurkar were active early for Smith by contributing multiple kills that boosted GW ahead early. The Patriots took the second set 25-12.
“When our middle controls the net, our defense is more effective,” Smith said. “They cut down the angle and take their part of the court, which limits what our defenders actually have to pick up and allows us to be ahead of the ball.”
St. Albans did not back away in the final set. The Red Dragons went neck-and-neck with the Patriots through the first 27 points, 14-13.
However, GW responded in a mighty way by scoring 11 of the final 15 points. The Patriots took the final set 25-17.
Conrad was pleased with how her team responded in the final set, despite the final outcome.
“We practice it every day,” Conrad said. “I sit there and tell them every day to stay focused and not give up, even if they’re down. We do it each day then put it into action.”
George Washington’s next match is against South Charleston, while St. Albans will face Buffalo for the second time this season on Thursday.
Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.