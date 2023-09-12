Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The George Washington Patriots volleyball team picked up its 12th win of the season by sweeping St. Albans 3-0.

The Patriots were dominant in all three sets, 25-12, 25-12 and 25-17.

Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.

