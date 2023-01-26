This is going to be a big one.
The 45th WSAZ Invitational wrestling tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Mountain Health Arena.
Planned participants include 58 high schools (784 wrestlers) and 62 middle schools (841 wrestlers) and that adds up to 1,625 wrestlers to go at it for two days. A year ago, there were 1,309 wrestlers.
Robert St. Clair handles compiling all the entries, assisting with the seeding and scoring the event on an advanced computer system (matches are not announced, they are shown on phones and TV monitors) for both divisions.
“From two mats to 12, from eight teams to 120,” St. Clair said in reflecting on just how this event has blossomed into one of the biggest wrestling events in the country, if not the biggest. That was made possible when the middle school division was added in 1983.
Seven states are represented in the field. At least 18 state champions and 52 placers, maybe more, from their respective states are competing. St. Clair and Bill Archer, the tournament director, had to turn away possible entries due to the size of the field.
The true visitors, so to speak, are Christiansburg (Virginia), Commodore Perry (Handley, Pennsylvania), Roselle Park (New Jersey), Skyline (Front Royal, Virginia), Staunton River (Moneta, Virginia) and West Henderson (Henderson, North Carolina).
The remaining entries consist of the schools who are annual competitors at the tournament.
Action for high schools starts Friday at 1 p.m. Middle school is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wrestling resumes for both divisions Saturday at 10 a.m. The finals for both divisions are Saturday at 8:15 p.m.
Defending champions are Parkersburg South in Class AAA, Point Pleasant in Class AA (an overall point leader in 2022) and Roselle Park in Class A. Ripley prevailed in middle school.
Two schools come in off big wins a week ago.
Parkersburg South won the 5A and overall title in the 69th Ron Mauck OVAC Tournament held Jan. 19-21 in Wheeling. University was second and Wheeling Park third.
Staunton River won the Big Blue Invitational last weekend at Christiansburg High. The host school placed ninth.
The No. 1 seeds (12 total for each weight class) for the WSAZ contain a mixture of fixtures and newcomers. They are 106, Perdue Dillon, Independence; 113, Ben McComas, George Washington; 120, Colin Martin, Staunton River; 126, Garrin Arthur, Huntington High; 132, Phoenix Alyea, Skyline; 138, Conner Blessing, Point Pleasant; 144, Mayson Harms, Roselle Park; 150, Judah Price, Independence; 157, Josh Woyan, Point Pleasant; 165, Macon Ayers, Staunton River; 175, Gage Wright, Parkersburg South; 190, Dustin Gue, Skyline; 215, Brock Kehler, University; and 285, Kamar Summers, Bridgeport.
“It’s a bit much, but we’ll get through it,” St. Clair said.