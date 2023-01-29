Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20230128 wsaz 01.jpg
Buy Now

Wresters compete during the WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON – The script got flipped for three champions and one individual winner on Saturday night in the championship round in the 45th WSAZ Invitational wrestling tournament at Mountain Health Arena.

University’s Brock Kehler won his title match at 215 by pinfall and that lifted the Hawks past Parkersburg South for the Class AAA title with 229 points to 223.5 for the runner-up Patriots. The bonus points for the pin made the difference.

