Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 7:33 pm
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
2023 High School GameDay Football Streaming Schedule
Brought to you by Par Mar Stores, HD Media and RSNSports.com
Schedule subject to change
Week 1
Aug. 24
George Washington at Cabell Midland
Winfield at Hurricane
Aug. 25
Spring Valley at Huntington
Poca at Nitro
Williamstown at Ravenswood
Herbert Hoover at Scott
Chapmanville at Sissonville
East Hardy at Wahama
Week 2
Sept. 1
Ashland at George Washington
Westside at Mingo Central
Chapmanville at Poca
Nitro at St. Albans
Wayne at Scott
Cabell Midland at Spring Valley
Doddridge County at Wahama
Herbert Hoover at Winfield
Week 3
Sept. 8
Poca at Buffalo
Winfield at Chapmanville
Hurricane at George Washington
Scott at Sissonville
Ravenswood at Wahama
Sept. 9
Ironton vs. Cabell Midland
Week 4
Sept. 15
George Washington at Huntington
Spring Valley at Hurricane
Chapmanville at Nitro
Logan at Poca
Doddridge County at Ravenswood
Point Pleasant at Scott
Clay County at Sissonville
Wayne at Winfield
Week 5
Sept. 22
Scott at Chapmansville
South Charleston at George Washington
St. Albans at Hurricane
Independence at Mingo Central
Herbert Hoover at Sissonville
Week 6
Sept. 29
Capital at Cabell Midland
George Washington at Parkersburg
Sissonville at Poca
Ritchie County at Ravenswood
Huntington at Riverside
Mingo Central at Scott
Week 7
Oct. 6
Buffalo at Nitro
Winfield at Poca
Gilmer County at Ravenswood
Capital at Riverside
Herbert Hoover at Wayne
Week 8
Oct. 13
Wayne at Chapmanville
St. Albans at George Washington
Cabell Midland at Hurricane
Logan at Nitro
Capital at Spring Valley
Sissonville at Winfield
Week 9
Oct. 20
Spring Valley at George Washington
Cabell Midland at Huntington
Riverside at Hurricane
Roane County at Mingo Central
Scott at Poca
Wayne at Sissonville
Webster County at Wahama
Nitro at Winfield
Week 10
Oct. 27
George Washington at Capital
Chapmanville at Mingo Central
Huntington at St. Albans
Nitro at Sissonville
Hurricane at South Charleston
Scott at Winfield
Week 11
Nov. 3
Man at Chapmanville
Woodrow Wilson at George Washington
Mount View at Mingo Central
Scott at Nitro
St. Marys at Ravenswood
Point Pleasant at Winfield
Sorry, an error occurred.
The latest in news, sports and opinion delivered directly to your inbox
The weekend's biggest headlines in one convenient package
Stay informed with the latest on WVU and Marshall sports
Comprehensive coverage of high school sports in West Virginia and beyond
Your go-to source for local arts, entertainment and eats
Stay up to date with the latest news from the state Capitol, including Phil Kabler's Statehouse Beat column
Explore Appalachia with the latest in travel and recreation
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.