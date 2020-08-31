South Charleston sophomore running back Mondrell Dean received his first Division I football scholarship offer Sunday when Cincinnati extended the offer.
Dean, who was selected as the Gazette-Mail’s Kanawha Valley rookie of the year last season, is being recruited as an athlete on the offensive side of the ball.
As a freshman, he topped SC in rushing (561 yards, six touchdowns) and added 42 tackles as a linebacker, 16 for lost yardage.
•••
MINGO CENTRAL FOOTBALL: The Mingo Central football program has issued a stoppage in both practice and games until further notice due to a COVID-19 outbreak, according to a report in the Williamson Daily News.
Everyone identified to date in the recent outbreak has been contacted by health officials and given instruction to either isolate or quarantine.
•••
AREA GOLF: Chris Williams of Scott Depot shot a 2-under-par 70 Monday to earn the No. 1 seed in the West Virginia Mid-Amateur at the Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport. The top 32 advanced to match play later in the day, with Williams downing Garrett Humphrey of Hurricane 2 and 1.
The championship round continues Tuesday with matches teeing off at 8 a.m., following by the quarterfinal round in the afternoon.
•••
PREP GOLF: The West Virginia girls state high school championship event will be held Tuesday at Mingo Bottom Golf Course near Elizabeth. Golfers will tee off on holes 1 and 11 at noon.