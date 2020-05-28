Braxton Amos, a three-time state wrestling champion at Parkersburg South and a University of Wisconsin recruit, has been named the national winner of the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award.
The Schultz Award was established in 1996 to honor Olympic and World champion Dave Schultz, whose career was cut short when he was murdered in January 1996.
Earlier this year, Amos received his second Dutton Award as the top high school wrestler in West Virginia. In addition, he was named the national high school wrestler of the year by two other organizations — Intermat.com and Matscout.com.
•••
GOLF: Howie Peterson of Weirton and Hutson Chandler of Bridgeport put up the top scores at the the first statewide qualifier for the 87{sup}th{/sup} West Virginia Open Championship Thursday at the Pines Country Club in Morgantown.
Fifty-one 51 players took to the par-71 layout and the top 17 finishers qualified for the championship, scheduled for June 23-25 at Glade Springs in Daniel.
Peterson and Chandler led the way with matching 1-over-par 72s. There was a playoff for the 17th and final spot, in which Mason Weese of Fairmont came out ahead.
Other qualifiers were Ryan Bashour (Morgantown, 73), Matthew Barrish (Carmichaels, 74), Chase Farmer (Morgantown, 74), JP Cochran (Benwood, 75), Chad Griffith (Morgantown, 75), Tyler Kondo (Morgantown, 77), Nick Fleming (Cabins, 77), Alasdair Forsythe (Elkins, 77), Tyler Hartzell (Fairmont, 77), Chad Baldwin (Green Bank, 78), John Kingora (Morgantown, 78), Joseph Ranieri (Fairmont, 78), Christopher Naternicola (Rivesville, 79), Skip Heiskell (Morgantown, 79) and Weese (80).
Matt Aman and Mike Stewart are alternates into the championship.
The next qualifier will be held Monday at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club.
•••
CORRECTION: In its state player of the year release last week, Gatorade said senior outfielder Austin Dearing was the first Hurricane athlete to win its baseball award. Dearing was the fifth Redskins player to earn the Gatorade state player of the year honor.
The other honorees from Hurricane were Billy Biggs (1998), Daniel Carte (2002), Alex Wilson (2005) and Tyler Payne (2011).