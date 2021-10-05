The University of Charleston dominated in the second round of the Mountain East Conference golf championship Tuesday at Avalon Lakes in Warren, Ohio, to increase its lead over the field.
The Golden Eagles shot a tournament-low round of 298 and now lead by 18 strokes after leading by just one stroke at the end of the first round. UC has the top two individuals as Mitch Hoffman has a two-day total of 147 and Eric Ulvang has a two-day total of 148.
WVU, MARSHALL MEN’S SOCCER: Both the Mountaineers and Thundering Herd are ranked in the top five in the latest United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Men’s National Poll.
WVU (6-0-3) comes in at No. 4 after a 0-0 draw against Akron last week. The Mountaineers have been ranked in the top five the past five weeks.
Marshall (6-1-3) is ranked one spot behind at No. 5. The national champion Thundering Herd won a pair of games last week, shutting out both Butler (2-0) and Old Dominion (1-0).
WV STATE WOMEN’S SOCCER: The Yellow Jackets are ranked for the first time in program history in the latest United Soccer Coaches Atlantic Region poll.
WVSU (5-2-1) is coming off a big week when they went 1-0-1, defeating rival University of Charleston 1-0. State also earned a 2-2 draw at Concord, ranked No. 2 regionally, and No. 16 nationally.
PREP CROSS COUNTY: The Kanawha County cross country championship meet is set for Thursday, Oct. 14 at Meadowood Park in Tornado. All nine of the county’s high school teams are scheduled to compete.
The boys race is set to start at 4:30 p.m., and the girls race at 5:15 p.m.