South Charleston Post 94 poses with a banner and plaque after it won the American Legion West Virginia State baseball tournament in Morgantown last week. Post 94 advanced to the Mid-Atlantic Regional and will face Allentown (NJ) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Some of the Kanawha Valley's top high school and college baseball players are on a good run on their American Legion summer team.
South Charleston Post 94 went undefeated in the American Legion West Virginia state tournament last week and is set to play in the Mid-Atlantic Regional starting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Dale Miller Field in Morgantown.
South Charleston will play Allentown (New Jersey) in the first round of the tournament.
South Charleston's roster features 14 players and almost every name is recognizable to high school baseball fans in the Kanawha Valley.
Post 94 has four former and current St. Albans players: Tyson Burke, Trent Short, Garrett Comer and Jordan Mosley. Comer is a rising senior at St. Albans, Burke plays at Concord, Short plays at West Virginia State and Mosley plays at Salem.
Isaac McCallister is the lone George Washington representative and he goes to Apprentice College in Virginia.
Two former Nitro players are on the team in Kyle Gill (University of Charleston) and Andrew Scarberry (Bluefield State).
Two of Sissonville's best players from 2022 were Isaiah Ramsey and Collin Cottrell. They both play for Post 94 and have not made a decision on college.
Three South Charleston representatives are on the team. Kyler Dixon plays at Alice Lloyd College and Alex Parsons and Dustin Johnson will be seniors for the Black Eagles this season.
Caleb Nutter, a rising high school senior, is Buffalo's representative and Tyler Perdue, also a rising senior, represents Riverside.
The team is managed by Gary Parsons. Parsons' assistant manager is Charlie Short and coach is Jeremy Graley.
Parsons, who is in his first year of American Legion coaching, talked about his team.
"It's a good group of kids," Parsons said. "They've meshed really well together. I think some of them have played ball together in the past. Everybody works together. We stay positive, we stay focused. It's been a good experience. This is my first year coaching Post 94. It's gone really well. I have a good coaching staff."
Parsons said he is both excited and nervous as the regional tournament approaches.
"I experienced [a regional berth] when I played a long time ago," Parsons said. "It's a huge honor. American Legion has a great tradition. I like American Legion at this level when you get up into the high school and freshman in college aged kids. You get a good group of kids, a lot of competition. I'm grateful to be able to coach this team."
Morgantown Post 2 is the other team representing West Virginia in the eight-team, double-elimination tournament.