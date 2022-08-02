Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

South Charleston Post 94 poses with a banner and plaque after it won the American Legion West Virginia State baseball tournament in Morgantown last week. Post 94 advanced to the Mid-Atlantic Regional and will face Allentown (NJ) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

 Submitted photo

Some of the Kanawha Valley's top high school and college baseball players are on a good run on their American Legion summer team. 

South Charleston Post 94 went undefeated in the American Legion West Virginia state tournament last week and is set to play in the Mid-Atlantic Regional starting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Dale Miller Field in Morgantown. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

