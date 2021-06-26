St. Albans senior shortstop Drew Whitman was selected as the Mountain State Athletic Conference Player of the Year in baseball and Hurricane’s Brian Sutphin was chosen as the league’s Coach of the Year. Voting was done by the MSAC coaches.
Whitman hit .470 and scored 40 runs in helping the Red Dragons get back to the Class AAA state tournament. Sutphin guided the Redskins to a 33-2 record, the MSAC title and a runner-up finish in the state tournament.
Hurricane placed four players on the All-MSAC first team — pitcher Ismael Borrero, outfielder Ethan Spolarich, third baseman Joel Gardner and utility man Luka Moore.
St. Albans also had four players on the 15-man first team — pitcher Will Campbell, outfielder Carson McCoy, catcher Trent Short and designated hitter Tyson Burke.
POCA HOOPS CAMP: Anyone wishing to attend the Poca Basketball Camp that begins Monday can register at the door between 8:30 and 9 a.m.