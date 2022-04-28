Logan’s hitters seemed to see the ball well on Thursday evening.
The Wildcats exploded for eight runs in the second inning on their way to a 15-0 five-inning win over Nitro at Brandon Matthew Sneed Field in Nitro.
The game was highlighted by Korbin Bostic’s two home runs — a solo shot in the second inning and a grand slam in the third. Bostic was 2 for 3 with five RBIs.
“Today we hit it,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “Really proud of [starting pitcher] Joey Canterbury. He pitched a heck of a game. You shut out anybody, and they got some very good hitters, he was great today. We got good pitches to hit and we hit them.”
After a scoreless first inning for both teams, Bostic led off the top of the second with a deep fly ball to center that was dropped by the Nitro center fielder. Bostic made it to second on the error.
Garrett Williamson singled to put runners on first and third with no one out. Konner Lowe then singled to drive in Bostic.
After a sacrifice bunt to put runners on second and third, Jared Burdette drove in two runs with a double to make the score 3-0.
Carson Kirk then got a bunt hit on which Nitro pitcher Noah Reed errantly threw the ball into right field, allowing Burdette to score and make it 4-0. Later in the frame, Jake Ramey drove Kirk in from second with a single and the score was 5-0.
The next batter, Dawson Maynard, drove Ramey and himself in with a two-run home run to left field, making it 7-0. Bostic went back-to-back with Maynard with a solo shot to give Logan an 8-0 lead.
Logan sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the second.
In the top of the third, Reed allowed a leadoff walk, got an out and issued another walk and that was all for him. Wes Woodson came on in relief with two runners on and he walked the bases loaded for Bostic, who hit a grand slam to make the score 12-0.
Reed allowed 10 earned runs on eight hits in 21/3 innings in the loss.
The Wildcats added a run in the fourth and two in the fifth, making it 15-0.
Ramey was 1 for 1 with an RBI, Maynard was 1 for 2 with an RBI, Kirk was 2 for 2 with an RBI, Burdette was 1 for 1 with two RBIs, and Lowe was 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
Canterbury earned the win, going five innings and allowing no runs on four hits with two strikeouts.