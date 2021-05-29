More than two years since they last set sail, prep baseball teams around West Virginia begin the road to Appalachian Power Park when sectional tournaments open around the state on Monday.
All 13 Kanawha Valley teams are scheduled to begin postseason play Monday through Wednesday in their seeded double-elimination events held at the site of the higher seed. They’ll be the first postseason games since the 2019 state tournament at Power Park, as the 2020 season was canceled by COVID-19.
Some of the Kanawha Valley’s top contenders include Hurricane (24-1) and St. Albans (19-6) in Class AAA, Sissonville (17-4) in Class AA and Charleston Catholic (19-8) in Class A.
Monday’s schedule has three games involving area teams, as South Charleston visits Capital in AAA Region 3 Section 1 at 7 p.m., Nitro hosts Poca in AA Region 4 Section 1 at 6 p.m., and Van treks to Buffalo in Class A Region 4 Section 1, also at 6 p.m.
Most of the heavy hitters take the field Tuesday, including Hurricane, which hosts Parkersburg at 6 p.m. in AAA Region Region 4 Section 2. Redskins coach Brian Sutphin emphasized that his team’s stellar record means nothing once the postseason begins.
“Next week, everyone starts off again,” Sutphin said. “Step one, we should play the postseason predominantly at home, and that’s a great accomplishment in its own right. I think our guys are hungry. They’re itching to get out and play. I know our guys have worked hard, and it means a great deal to them and they’re competing. They’re fun to be around and they push each other, so we’re looking forward to it.”
Sutphin said his coaches and players really haven’t worried about a lack of rhythm and timing this season following a year off from high school competition.
“I think it’s just the enjoyment of playing,” Sutphin said, “and I don’t think anybody really knew where they’d be at the end of the year, unless you played all freshmen and sophomores two years ago, and then it’s hard to predict how much better they’d be getting — regression or progression.”
Senior pitcher-infielder Joel Gardner, one of the Redskins’ top players, noted that there’s always room for improvement.
“We’ve got to keep our energy better,” Gardner said. “Attack the strike zone is always better [while pitching]. Hitting the ball, we’ve just got to keep hitting. We slack sometimes. We’ve just got to get timely hits and stay up, one through nine.”
Junior Ismael Borrero (6-0, 1.22 ERA) has developed into one of the top arms in Hurricane’s pitching rotation, and said he’s prepared for whenever he gets the call.
“I’m definitely ready for that,” Borrero said, “as long as I go out there and play my game, I’m ready.”
St. Albans has to wait a day to see its opponent for Tuesday, as it hosts Monday’s Capital-SC winner. Coach Rick Whitman thinks his lineup will be prepared after facing Hurricane’s staff twice in the last five games.
“We’re not going to see any arms like we saw [against Hurricane] in our section or our region,” Whitman said. “We’ve just got to get better.”
In other Tuesday games, Riverside is at George Washington in AAA Region 3 Section 1 and Winfield visits Point Pleasant in AA Region 4 Section 1.
Two other Kanawha Valley AA teams also are set to play home games Tuesday against opponents to be determined Monday — Herbert Hoover in Region 2 Section 2 and Sissonville in Region 4 Section 1.
The final area team to start sectional play is Charleston Catholic in Class A Region 3 Section 2. The Irish host a game at the Shawnee Sports Complex at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against either Webster County or Richwood.
Irish coach Bill Mehle realizes that getting the No. 1 seed in a six-team sectional is vital, since emerging from the losers bracket means testing a team’s pitching depth.
“That’s our first team goal coming into the season,” Mehle said, “getting the top seed in the sectional.”
The Secondary School Activities Commission has given teams until June 12 to complete their sectionals. Best-of-three regional play is set for June 14-19.
nnn
Pitchers Peyton Stover, Karson Frye and Brycen Brown combined on a shutout in Winfield's 7-0 home victory over Riverside Saturday that ended regular-season play for Kanawha Valley teams.
Stover, Xavier Hensley and Rece Amburgey all drove in runs for Winfield (14-12). Elijah Petry had two of the five hits for Riverside (8-15).