HURRICANE — With the way Ismael Borrero was throwing, Hurricane didn’t need to provide much batting support. But the Redskins backed him with a five-run rally anyway.
Borrero fired a one-hitter with seven strikeouts Tuesday as Hurricane avenged its lone loss this season with a 6-0 victory against Parkersburg South at Lola Meeks Field.
Damian Witty roped a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth for the game’s first runs and, four batters later, Ethan Spolarich cleared the bases with a three-run triple to bump the lead to 5-0 for the Redskins (14-1), who claimed their 13th straight win.
Borrero went the distance, issuing just three walks.
“I was trying to stay ahead of all the batters,’’ Borrero said, “trying to limit my pitches and not get a high pitch count.’’
South (8-7) beat Hurricane in their first meeting of the season 4-3 on April 15 and was locked in a scoreless tie until the Skins plated five runs in the home half of the fifth. South starter Josh Gribble, who had blanked Hurricane on two singles through four innings, was lifted after an infield error and single to begin the Redskins’ big inning.
“It was a pretty clean game,’’ said Patriots coach Matt Emerick. “Our starter came out and did exactly what we wanted him to do. He got in a little trouble in the bottom of the fifth and we made a change and they capitalized on us and got a couple guys on.
“But that’s what they do. They’re a good team and a good-hitting team. Give them too many opportunities and they’ll cash in.’’
One inning after the Redskins loaded the bases and didn’t score in the fourth, they erupted to break open a scoreless tie.
Quarrier Phillips hustled down the first-base line to reach on an E-6 to start the fifth and the bases were loaded again on a single by Brogan Brown and a walk to Luka Moore. Witty then slapped his two-run single for the game’s first runs.
Caden Johnson sacrificed the runners to second and third and South issued an intentional walk to Joel Gardner, one of Hurricane’s top players who didn’t start due to a hamstring injury. That loaded the bases yet again, and Spolarich delivered his three-RBI triple to make it 5-0.
The only time South got two runners aboard in the same inning was the first on a single by Dustin Corley and a walk to Eli Reeves. However, Borrero induced Bentley Kinzer to ground out to second to end the threat.
Borrero was also backed by a series of fine defensive plays. Owen Gress had two fielding gems charging in for grounders from third base, Phillips donated another, with a fine scoop by Brogan Brown at first base, and Spolarich ended the game with a tumbling catch in center field to rob Brodie Wiggins of possible extra bases.
“We’re getting better,’’ said Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin, “We still have a ways to go, but this group is making strides, and that’s good. Obviously, that’s a good team we played today, and they beat us the first time we played.
“I think overall, Ismael threw well, got ahead and was aggressive. I thought their kids threw a good game as well. We just kept battling and had that one big inning. It was nice to see.’’
South’s only hit was a clean, sharp single by Dustin Corley in the first. Grant Hussey turned in two excellent defensive plays at third base for the Patriots and Nick Menarchek robbed Moore of a hit to end the third with two runners aboard to keep the game at 0-0.
Hurricane’s final run in the sixth came on an RBI double by Johnson, who lost a shoe as he was rounding the bases.