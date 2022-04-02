ONA -- Logan Lingenfelter changed his grip and strangled Riverside's offense.
The Cabell Midland senior right-hander changed the way he held a newfound, late-breaking slider, combining it with an 87 mph fastball and a downer curve to strike out 13 batters in five innings Saturday as the Knights beat the Warriors 10-0 in high school baseball.
"I was just on today," Lingenfelter said. "Everything felt good. I felt good. I was a little tired, but everything was smooth. I switched up the grip on the slider and it started working better today."
Lingenfelter's fatigue was the result of rising early to take the ACT. He dominated anyway.
Lingenfelter also knocked in the winning run, singling to right to plate Ray Ray Williams in the first inning. Cabell Midland (5-4) didn't need more runs, but scored plenty.
Six Knights crossed the plate in the third inning. Curtis Ball and Lingenfelter walked, then Jackson Fetty doubled home courtesy runner Jeff Jezewski. After Evan Bell walked, Kenyon Collins doubled to score Fetty and courtesy runner Jack Eastone to make it 4-0. Williams then singled in Bell and Collins.
In the fifth, Williams singled and went to second on an error before scoring on Isaac Petitt's double. Lingenfelter grounded into a fielder's choice that knocked in Petitt to make it 9-0.
Cabell Midland finished the game in the sixth when Hunter McSweeney scored on a wild pitch.
"We're a young team, but if we get it together we're going to be real good," Lingenfelter said.
Williams went 2 for 3 with two runs batted in. Lingenfelter drove in three runs and Collins two. Eastone stole four bases.
Riverside entertains Sherman at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Cabell Midland plays host to Johnson Central at 6 p.m. Wednesday.