A slugfest broke out at Loftis Field Tuesday night, and Cabell Midland was up to the challenge.
Logan Lingenfelter drove in three runs and the visiting Knights rapped out 14 hits as they got production from all over the batting order in an 11-7 victory against St. Albans, snapping the Red Dragons’ 12-game winning streak.
Midland (10-5) had to come from behind twice, falling down 3-0 after one inning and, after temporarily holding a 6-3 lead, trailed 7-6 after four.
“It was a big win for us,’’ said Knights coach Tracy Brumfield. “They were 14-1, top five in the state and we’re young. We have just two position players back from last year. So to come up here at their place and beat them, it’s big for us.’’
Eight different players turned in hits and seven scored runs for Midland. Six batters produced two hits apiece, with Lingenfelter (2 for 3) contributing an RBI single and a pair of sacrifice flies.
Also with two hits each for the Knights were Ray Ray Williams, Curtis Ball, Jackson Fetty, Noah Jordan and Hunter McSweeny. Jackson rocked a solo homer in the second inning off SA starter Garrett Comer for the Knights’ first run.
“We hit the ball well,’ Brumfield said. “We went down early, then went back up, but what says a lot for our kids is that we went down a second time and came back.’’
Earning the win was sophomore Jared Nethercott, who worked the final three innings in relief of Lingenfelter and allowed just one baserunner.
“He threw the ball well,’’ Brumfield said. “He had some pop on it, and he’s been throwing it real well for us this year.’’
The lead bounced back and forth in the middle innings as Midland plated five runs in the top of the third to take a 6-3 lead, only to see SA rally with four in the bottom of the fourth to go back up 7-6.
Jordan and Sam Sowards belted back-to-back doubles for Midland in the third and Carson McCoy knocked a two-run double off the wall for the Red Dragons in their fourth-inning uprising.
Midland, however, tallied the final five runs of the game as St. Albans (14-2) had just two innings of note -- three runs in the first and four in the fourth. Otherwise, the Red Dragons had four 1-2-3 innings and just one baserunner in another.
“We didn’t play sharp,’’ said SA coach Rick Whitman. “It was not real good baseball, which you have to do against good teams or you’ll get beat. I’m proud of us for coming back there and getting the lead. We just didn’t have an answer to keeping them off the bases.’’
McCoy and Jordan Mosley both went 2 for 4 for the Red Dragons and drove in a pair of runs.
“Honestly,’’ Whitman said. “If you score seven runs off those two arms, you should win. But we didn’t pitch well enough and we didn’t play well enough on defense. Comer hadn’t thrown all week because of an ankle sprain in practice, and we just couldn’t keep them from scoring.’’
SA also ended with four errors.
“The kids have been playing hard,’’ Whitman said, “and we’ve pitched a lot better than we did tonight throughout the season. But you’re going to have days like this and we’ve got a tough road coming up. We knew we were going to get beat at some point in time, but you never want to lose on that day.’’
The game could prove pivotal for both teams in the Mountain State Athletic Conference ratings, as the Red Dragons were third coming into the week and the Knights fifth. The top four teams advance to the league championship tournament May 2-3 at Appalachian Power Park.