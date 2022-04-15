Capital has been playing pretty well lately, and pitcher Alex Brogan made sure that successful stretch continued Friday afternoon.
Brogan, a senior right-hander, went the distance on 96 pitches and also contributed a two-run single as the Cougars started quickly and emerged with an 8-4 victory over visiting Parkersburg during the Ed Carter Memorial Tournament.
Garrett Stuck went 2 for 3 and scored thrice as seven different Cougars contributed hits against the Mountain State Athletic Conference rival Big Reds (8-4). It marked the fifth win in six games for Capital (8-4), which has already matched its victory total from last year’s 8-18 record.
“I call my boys the comeback Cougars,’’ said Capital coach Steven Lewis. “I think this is the first game all year where we got the lead and didn’t give it up, so that felt good.’’
Capital jumped into a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first off Big Reds starter Ethan Marshall, scoring on a wild pitch, an outfield throwing error and Matthew Kuhns’ RBI single. Parkersburg twice shaved its deficit to one run -- 3-2 in the third and 5-4 in the fourth -- but never managed to knock Brogan out of the game.
“He pitched earlier in the week,’’ Lewis said of Brogan, “but with two games today and one tomorrow, I was planning on keeping him out there under the pitch count. He kept saying his arm felt good, felt good, felt great. So I said, ‘All right, go get ‘em.’’’
Brogan allowed 10 hits but walked just one, struck out two and was backed by pair of double plays turned by his defense. Thirteen of his 21 outs came on ground balls and Brogan also picked a runner off base.
Parkersburg leadoff hitter Carter King went 4 for 4 with pair of doubles and three RBIs, and teammates Izek Baldwin and Colin McCarter each donated two hits, but the Big Reds only twice managed to get more than one runner aboard in an inning.
“We put some runs on and they would answer,’’ said Big Reds veteran coach Alan Burns. “They did a good job. They played well today. We just didn’t play good baseball. We had [four] errors and just didn’t play like we should. We had a couple baserunning blunders, and you can’t do that against a good team and win.’’
Parkersburg has flashed some strong play itself this season, beating the likes of Hurricane and Cabell Midland and losing just 3-2 to Northern Panhandle power Wheeling Park. However, the Big Reds found trouble all over the Capital batting order Friday, as seven different players turned in hits and six scored runs.
“What we do here is go by quality at bats,’’ Lewis said. “Move the runner over, bunts, anything to get a Q is what we talk about -- and I’ll take that. We try to get 20 a game.’’
Brogan’s two-run single in the third bumped the Cougars’ lead to 5-2. After the Big Reds cut it back to 5-4 on RBI hits from McCarter and King, Capital tacked on two more in the home half of the fourth. Noah Lawson led off with a triple and scored on a Cam Kirsch single, and Kirsch later crossed on a fielder’s choice grounder off the bat of Kuhns.
The Cougars’ Johnny Kirkpatrick made it 8-4 in the sixth by ripping a run-scoring double.
Despite its fielding flaws, Parkersburg did turn in a pair of gems -- a fine scoop by shortstop Caden Parker on a fifth-inning grounder and a full-out diving catch by right fielder Drew Woofter in the sixth.