Charleston Catholic played as well as it needed on Wednesday. Irish coach Bill Mehle, however, knows that improvement is quite mandatory as his team continues its postseason path.
J.W. Armstrong went 3 for 4 with a triple and an inside-the-park homer and drove in three runs and reliever Gannon Morris struck out 10 in just four innings as Catholic earned a 12-5 victory over Richwood in a Class A Region 3 Section 2 game at Coach Bill Mehle Field in the Shawnee Sports Complex.
The win sends the Irish (20-8), the sectional’s top seed, into a winners bracket game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Mehle Field against No. 2 seed Midland Trail (16-6).
Even though Catholic was in control Wednesday — leading 3-0 after one inning and 7-2 after two — it never really put away the Lumberjacks (3-13), the No. 5 seed in the five-team sectional field. That didn’t escape Mehle’s notice.
“We had opportunities to end the game in the fifth and sixth innings with runners in scoring position,’’ Mehle said, “with none out and one out. And we didn’t get the job done. So that was the focus of our conversation [after the game]. Going forward, we need to execute with runners in scoring position.
“We did what we needed to do today. The guys at the top of their order could put some good swings on the baseball and hit the ball deep a few times. They didn’t get to play as many games as they would have liked, I’m sure, and that’s why their [seed] ended up where it did. They could have been more competitive had they played more games.’’
All seven Richwood hits came courtesy of the top five hitters in its order — Brian Gifford (3 for 3, double, RBI), Doye Ward (2 for 4, double, two RBIs) and Landon Hammons (2 for 2, triple, RBI).
“We played pretty decent,’’ said Lumberjacks coach Jordan McMillion, “but five runs is not enough. [Catholic] is a good team. They play well; they’re fundamentally sound.’’
Armstrong and Gage Tawney (2 for 3, RBI) were the only Irish batters with multiple hits, but eight of the starting nine had at least one hit and six diffferent batters drove in runs. Jacob Hufford ripped a triple and drove in two runs and Liam McGinley doubled.
“We’re going to need that,’’ Mehle said, “because on any given day, somebody might not be at their best, so somebody else has to step up. I’m confident we can hit one through nine. It’s just a question of when we played Midland Trail, obviously we’re going to see some plus pitching and we’re going to need to make adjustments from more slow pitching to plus pitching from the first at bat on.
“And I thought we executed some good bunts today. We’ve been emphasizing that, making sure we put the ball where it needs to be before we run through the bunt. We had a couple well-placed bunts today, and that will be crucial in tighter games going forward.’’
Richwood isn’t done in the double-elimination event, but on Friday visits the winner of Thursday’s Greenbrier West-Webster County game in the losers bracket.
“We’ve only got 12 players,’’ McMillion said, “so having a day off [Thursday] will help more guys be eligible [to pitch].’’
Following Wednesday’s game, Charleston Catholic honored the six seniors on its 2020 squad who didn’t get to play their final season after COVID-19 shut down all spring sports in West Virginia.