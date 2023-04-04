It's uncommon for a freshman to experience the kind of success Jonah DiCocco had last season for Charleston Catholic. But then again, DiCocco has shown that he's an uncommon talent.
From his composure on the mound, his thoughtful approach to the game and even his pitch selection, DiCocco has flashed a lot of maturity at just 16 years of age.
After sparking the Irish in their somewhat-unexpected run to a Class A championship last season, DiCocco is back and apparently just as strong this year. Through three starts, he is 2-0 with a 0.00 earned run average and 25 strikeouts in 12 innings -- 17 of them looking.
DiCocco secured a spot on the All-State first team last season, going 8-1 with a 1.81 ERA and an eye-popping strikeout total of nearly two per inning -- 123 in 62 innings. Opponents batted just .140 against him, making his freshman year a real revelation.
"He's well grounded,'' said Catholic second-year coach Will Bobinger. "He came into middle school and high school with a real strong background. He played for one of the more elite travel teams [Kentucky Baseball Club Prime] and has been exposed to real good competition from the last several years. So. really, middle school was just an added bonus for him.
"And he comes from a good background. His father [Chad] was a catcher for Marietta College, so he's well-versed on how to play the game.''
DiCocco took the Kanawha Valley by storm last year, earning the No. 1 spot in Charleston Catholic's pitching rotation and helping turn what Bobinger felt was a rebuilding year for his program into a state championship.
The unheralded Irish came into the state tournament at Power Park last season as the No. 4 seed and toting a losing record, but knocked off No. 1 seed Williamstown 7-4 in the semifinals and four-time champ Wahama 6-5 in the title game.
In the semifinals, DiCocco threw a complete-game six-hitter against the Yellowjackets, striking out nine and allowing only one earned run.
"Last year, being handed that [starting role] as a freshman was amazing,'' DiCocco said. "I feel like there was no bigger stage for me than in the state tournament -- having the ability to lead my team to the semifinals and to have guys behind me backing me up.
"It was amazing to be in that role as a pitcher. It's hard to think about being handed that last year as freshman -- the opportunity to do that kind of thing.''
According to DiCocco and Bobinger, there were no issues, no hard feelings having a mere freshman serve as the team's ace pitcher.
"That's what's great about Charleston Catholic and about our teams,'' DiCocco said. "Guys were so receptive of me last year and I mixed in with them right off the bat.
"Some of my best friends were upperclassmen -- [Gannon] Morris, [Jeff] Reynolds, Aidan [Smith]. I'm thankful they accepted me and allowed me to be a part of the team.''
Bobinger, who formerly served as the Irish's longtime pitching coach under Bill Mehle, said the team's acceptance of DiCocco wasn't an isolated incident.
"That's one of the best things about my coaching experience at Charleston Catholic,'' he said. "The kids all get along real well with each other. They're very respectful of each other and willing to do things for each other that maybe [doesn't work] at other places you go to. Sometimes, it's all about me and my statistics and that stuff. With this team, and the teams we've had for years, they work very well together.
"We didn't have our usual [experienced] junior and senior class last year ... They were willing to listen to the sophomores and freshmen and they worked together extremely well. That's why we did so well at the end of the year. People on the team were accepting of everybody. There were no problems like other teams might have.''
Perhaps one of the reasons his older teammates were so accepting and supportive of DiCocco is his approach to the game.
"There are several things he's got going for him,'' Bobinger said. "First, he's very mature, very focused, and he does a lot of things that you wouldn't see from a normal high schooler.
"He does a lot of visualizing. The other morning, he got [to a game] a little bit earlier than the rest of the team and he went directly to the mound and he just sat there, and visualized how things would go and how he would do. He's not your typical high school baseball player.''
DiCocco seems to never get comfortable, or satisfied, with his successes.
"I think there's always room for improvement for your play,'' he said. "I pride myself in that. It's never enough for me. I want to improve in every aspect. I feel like every day is a new day to work on something.
"The main aspects with pitching is my velocity and my control and my usage of all my pitches in the same way. I want to use them all effectively. Over the winter, I put on over 15 pounds -- I wanted to get a little bigger and stronger to improve for my team and help my team and my guys, and hopefully do what I did last year ... or have an even better season.''
DiCocco's array of pitches is even uncommon for a young high school athlete. His main breaking pitch is a knuckle curve that he throws an estimated 40 percent of the time, along with a three- or four-seam fastball, a two-seam fastball and a changeup.
"I was outside in the yard throwing with my dad one day,'' DiCocco said, "working on a curve and I was feeling around for grips and I found a knuckle curve. I needed something effective, and it's been super effective for me. It gave me a lot of control and a lot of break on it. I work at it.''
Bobinger said DiCocco's experience with the knuckle curve has paid dividends for other pitchers on the Irish staff.
"He's taught it to a couple of the other ones,'' Bobinger said, "and they're attempting to throw it and have pretty good success with it. So now he's a pitching coach as well as a pitcher, shortstop and catcher.''
Bobinger said if DiCocco wasn't as promising a pitching prospect as he is, DiCocco might have excelled at another position.
"As good a pitcher as he is,'' Bobinger said, "honestly, as a hitter and a catcher, he might be better. He frames pitches real well, has a fantastic arm and his pop time is barely over one second [elapsed time the ball travels from catcher's mitt to fielder's glove at a base]. You don't hear that in high school.
"The kid is a hidden gem when it comes to catching. We have enough depth that we'll give him some opportunities behind the plate. Zaden Ranson is solid at catcher even though he's a freshman. He can control the game and catch and frame well and has a good arm, too. But we're going to be able to save Jonah's arm and give him some opportunties [as a catcher] he wouldn't have last year.''