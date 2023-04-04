Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Catholic vs Williamstown
Buy Now

Charleston Catholic freshman pitcher Jonah DiCocco, seen here pitching against Williamstown during the 2022 Class A state tournament at Appalachian Power Park, has a lot of experience on his resume for just a sophomore. 

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

It's uncommon for a freshman to experience the kind of success Jonah DiCocco had last season for Charleston Catholic. But then again, DiCocco has shown that he's an uncommon talent.

From his composure on the mound, his thoughtful approach to the game and even his pitch selection, DiCocco has flashed a lot of maturity at just 16 years of age.

